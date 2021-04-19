Sister Wives: Kody Brown skips his first live-tweet during the season finale

Kody was MIA during the family’s live-tweets for their season finale. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives family patriarch Kody Brown has led his family’s live-tweets every Sunday this season except for last night during the season finale, when he was curiously absent.

Kody Brown typically has a lot to say on just about everything and hasn’t been one to shy away from controversy.

But this week, fans were shocked to discover that Kody skipped the live-tweet session with three of his wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn. Christine has never joined the family’s live-tweets this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Did Kody know he would be attacked on social media after fans watched the finale?

Viewers watched the two-hour long season finale this weekend. Kody wasn’t exactly a fan favorite after he refused to accompany his daughter Ysabel for her spinal surgery, then suggested the 17-year-old travel alone from Arizona to New Jersey.

He really didn’t do himself any favors again when he told his wives during a family meeting that his family was becoming “an obstacle” to his own goals.

Kody, along with his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, met at Coyote Pass during the finale episode to discuss their ongoing communication issues.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

When it came time for Kody to participate, he refused and told his wives that he didn’t “give a s**t” anymore and complained about his wives treating each other “s****y” for years.

Kody has become good at playing the victim, although he announced to his followers recently that there are no victims in his family.

Fans have watched Kody’s demeanor change this season on Sister Wives

Fans of the show have watched Kody spiral this season, becoming increasingly more “cynical,” as he put it, angry, and outspoken. He admitted that running his mouth has become “unsafe.”

He has been candid about his estranged marriage to Meri, and even admitted on national television that he withholds romance and sex from her even after she attempted to flirt with him, which is what he asked for, but then rejected her advances.

Meri wasn’t as open this season with the truth about her failed marriage to Kody, but he has spilled the beans every chance he’s gotten.

Kody also struggled in his relationship with Janelle, mainly over decisions involving COVID-19 and how the family should adhere to recommended protocols.

He called out Janelle on Twitter for her parenting decisions about their sons working outside the home, and she fired back. He also was audacious enough to call Janelle “lazy” and “full of s**t” during one of his confessionals this season.

Kody’s third wife, Christine, wasn’t exempt from Kody’s mistreatment this season, either. She admitted that they’ve had a “rough” relationship for the last five or six years, stemming from her reluctance to live under one roof with the rest of the family.

When her proposal to move the family back to Utah was met with rejection from Kody, who she thought supported her, she told sister wife Meri that she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody” anymore in an emotional scene that played out during the season finale.

Was Robyn the only wife exempt from Kody’s ill treatment?

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, seemed to be the only wife exempt from his tirades and mistreatment. The couple of 11 years disagreed on whether they want more children together recently, but they were able to talk through it without name-calling or yelling.

Many fans have speculated that Robyn is Kody’s “favorite” wife and that she has been trying to break up the family since marrying Kody in 2010.

Kody’s silence was definitely out of character, so fans are curious to see if he’ll return to social media now that the season has ended and will continue to wonder if Kody is still living in “polygamy hell.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.