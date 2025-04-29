Angela Deem slams critics who ‘cut down’ her 9-year-old granddaughter’s appearance: ‘Do better’

Angela Deem is firing back after trolls took aim at her granddaughter.

Angela may be known as one of the most contentious 90 Day Fiancé cast members of all time, so she’s more than used to receiving criticism on social media.

But recently, Angela was forced to address criticism of another kind: insulting a child online.

A recent slew of negative comments on an Instagram video struck a nerve with the 58-year-old Meemaw, and she took action.

Angela typically uses her social media accounts to share videos of herself, but this week, she posted a video of one of her grandchildren instead.

The former 90 Day Fiancé star uploaded a video featuring her 9-year-old granddaughter, Ariah Kaye, one of three children who belong to Angela’s daughter, Scottie.

Angela posted the video on TikTok, then reshared it on Instagram, captioning it, “my TWINZY #FUTUREQUEEN #queenofreality.”

In the video, little Ariah lip-synced to the duet Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Ariah looked like a pro, expressively swinging her long hair back and forth as she smiled and sang the lyrics to the song while holding a microphone.

Trolls leave nasty comments on Angela’s Reel

While most of Angela’s Instagram followers commended Ariah for her performance, several trolls popped up in the comments.

One such critic wrote, “You all need to eat healthier.”

Critics chastise Ariah’s performance. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela fires back at her granddaughter’s critics

After catching wind of the nasty comments aimed at Ariah, Angela recorded a message for them in another Instagram Reel, which she captioned, “DO BETTER GOD BLESS YOU.”

“Hi queens and kings, I just wanna bring something to y’all’s attention,” Angela began.

“So you saw the TikTok of my granddaughter. I thought she did great,” Angela continued. “All y’all thought she did great, and the people that don’t, they kept it to [themselves].”

Next, Angela pointed out that Ariah is only 9 years old and suffers from a kidney disease.

“She’s only nine years old, okay? Um, to the Instagrammers out there that come on my page to cut me down, I can take that. When you come after my granddaughter and talk about her belly, um, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she stated.

Angela added, “And just a little info for you: she has kidney disease like her mom. And um, what kind of person goes around cutting down kids anyway? Crown of thought. Do better. That kid hasn’t done nothing to you.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.