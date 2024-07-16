Who are Angela Deem’s kids and grandkids? Get to know the 90 Day Fiance star’s family

Angela Deem and most of her family have appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The 57-year-old reality TV star is the mom of two daughters and has six grandkids, who we most recently met in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

When Angela wasn’t spending time in Nigeria with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, she spent time with her family in her hometown, Hazlehurst, Georgia.

Angela shares her home with her daughter, Skyla, and her six grandkids.

So, who are the loved ones who refer to Angela as “Mama” and “MeeMaw?”

Let’s take a look.

Angela has two daughters, Scottie and Skyla, and six grandchildren. Three of them belong to Scottie, and three of them belong to Skyla.

Angela Deem has two daughters, Scottie and Skyla

Angela’s daughter, Scottie, doesn’t appear alongside her mom on 90 Day Fiance any longer, likely due to her criminal record.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Scottie was arrested in 2018 on molestation charges.

Scottie was released from prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to her charges and after serving 15 months.

Before appearing on reality TV, Scottie was a guest on The Maury Povich Show, as was Angela, while trying to disprove the paternity of one of Scottie’s daughters.

Angela’s other daughter, Skyla, has become a regular cast member in her mom’s storylines.

Skyla expressed skepticism about Michael’s intentions, accusing him of scamming her Mama.

In earlier seasons, Angela’s mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, was a regular cast member, too.

At the time, Angela was Glenda’s caregiver while also working as a nursing assistant in a hospice facility.

Sadly, Glenda passed away in February 2020 at the age of 77.

Angela’s six grandkids call her husband ‘Papa Michael’

Late into this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, all six of Angela’s grandkids met their “Papa Michael” for the first time in person.

When Michael finally received his visa and touched down in the U.S., Angela kept it a secret from Skyla and the grandkids.

When Angela got home, she had Michael wait in the car and later ring the doorbell, pretending to be her luggage carrier.

Angela’s grandchildren were pleasantly surprised to see Papa Michael at the door, and they all welcomed him with open arms.

Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All: No Limits, airs on Sunday, July 28, at 8/7c on TLC.