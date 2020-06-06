Angela Deem’s daughter Scottie has been released from prison after serving 15 months, following pleading guilty to child molestation charges from 2018.

Scottie Deem went to prison for a child molestation conviction not long after appearing alongside her controversial mother on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Scottie was a supporting cast member in more than one episode.

She was seemingly replaced by Angela Deem’s other daughter Skyla when Angela returned for additional seasons on the show.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Here’s why Scottie Deem went to prison

Initially, the charges against Scottie included statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, and 11 counts of child molestation after accusations that she had sex with a minor in her home on more than one occasion.

In Touch reported that the incidents occurred on July 1, 2017.

According to a report from Radar Online, the minor boy’s grandmother contacted police in September 2017.

The grandmother reportedly said, “Scottie Deem, a good friend of the family, had Juvenile [name redacted] at her home while her boyfriend was out of town. While the Juvenile [redacted] was there with her and her children, Ms. Deem had sexual intercourse with Juvenile [redacted]. This incident happened two to three times at Ms. Deem’s home.”

Scottie Deem struck a plea deal, admitting to just three counts of child molestation and was sentenced to 20 years for each count, with her sentence set to run concurrently.

However, Scottie wouldn’t spend the next two decades behind bars. Instead, Angela Deem’s daughter was expected to spend 2.5 years behind bars and checked into the Pulaski State Prison on February 1, 2019.

Scottie Deem released from prison early

If Scottie had served her full sentence, she wouldn’t be getting out of prison until 2021.

However, Starcasm reported that people discovered Scottie Deem’s early release after she posted on social media in support of Black Lives Matter on Thursday, prompting an investigation into her current status.

Scottie was released early on May 6, 2020, just 15 months into her sentence. The following day, Scottie Deem registered as a sex offender in the state of Georgia.

It was also discovered that Scottie wouldn’t be spending the next 20 years on parole either.

Instead, prison records indicate that Scottie has a parole end date of January 31, 2021, which is even earlier than her initial release date.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.