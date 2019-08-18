Scottie Deem: What happened to Angela Deem’s other daughter?

Angela Deem is back for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as she continues sharing her dramatic relationship with Michael Ilesanmi. When we first met Angela, her daughter Scottie was featured as well, talking about her mom’s crazy new relationship.

Scottie had some major legal issues, and now, we’re seeing Angela’s daughter Skyla on the show instead. It was Skyla that Angela asked to donate an egg and to tote a baby for her and Michael.

So what happened to Scottie Deem?

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers are probably already aware that Angela Deem’s daughter is currently serving a prison sentence. She pled guilty to “several counts of child molestation” after accusations that she was inappropriate with a male under the age of 18.

Scottie’s legal drama started before her mom debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when police arrested her on September 27, 2017. Scottie faced accusations of aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

Ultimately, Scottie Deem was charged with 11 counts of child molestation, one count of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation. According to PEOPLE, the incidents all were said to have occurred between July 1, 2017, and August 31, 2017.

The police report and charging documents accused Scottie of performing a variety of sex acts with a male under the age of 16. She would have been 32 years old at the time.

Some of the accusations claim she did these things reportedly with her minor children present.

Scottie Deem’s sentence

While Scottie was charged with 13 counts, the charges were later reduced. Deem ultimately pled guilty to three counts of child molestation and was handed a 20-year sentence, of which she will serve two years and one day. She will spend the rest of that time on probation, according to the Jeff Davis County District Attorney.

That is why we haven’t seen or heard about Scottie Deem on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Instead, we have seen her sister Skyla interact with Angela on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.