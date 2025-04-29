The Challenge’s Theo Campbell sparks engagement rumors after Season 40 showmance

Theo Campbell returned for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras as one of the Era 4 team members competing to win the ultimate prize.

He eliminated his rival castmate, Paulie Calafiore, early in the season, but eventually lost an elimination to Johnny Bananas, ending Theo’s chance to win the show.

While Theo didn’t reach the Season 40 final, he seemingly landed something more valuable: the love and affection of his castmate, Olivia Kaiser.

The duo caught one another’s attention while filming the season, and like Devin Walker and Michele Fitzgerald, they were among the showmances that went beyond the season.

Since appearing on the show, Theo and Olivia have continued to explore their relationship, with Theo deciding to visit Olivia in the United States.

The Challenge couple has potentially sparked engagement rumors as fans speculate on a recent video clip.

Theo shares an intriguing video featuring Olivia

Theo recently shared a TikTok video that starts with his face on the screen. Olivia is talking nearby, and he pans the camera view to show her trying on rings at a jewelry store’s counter.

“Ooh yeah, let me try that one,” Olivia says with two other rings already on her finger.

“I love that. That’s so pretty,” The Challenge and Love Island USA star comments.

The camera eventually pans back over to show Theo’s face reacting and shutting his eyes, most likely due to the potential cost of the rings that Olivia is gushing over.

“When you went on the challenge, used her to play the game,” a text overlay on Theo’s video said. “Now the game is playing you.”

Fans reacted to the couple’s surprising ring video and suggested a marriage is happening

While neither Theo nor Olivia mentioned engagement or marriage, fans of The Challenge seemed overjoyed by the potential, as some reacted to what they thought was the showmance couple preparing to tie the knot.

“You thought you played the game. Olivia said hook, line and sink. lol,” a commenter wrote.

“You guys are already married in my head,” another individual commented.

Another commenter posted, “Look at Big Maaan Theo!!! Growing up.”

Others added, “I love this for y’all,” and “She’s the real deal. Good for you.”

“I hope this is true!” someone else commented.

As of this writing, the couple has not officially announced an engagement or marriage plans. They last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge Season 40 as part of the Era 4 team, and their showmance was one of several spotlighted.

Theo and Olivia share the experience of debuting on a Love Island show before joining The Challenge. Theo was on Love Island UK 3 while Olivia appeared in Love Island USA 3 and won the season with now-ex Korey Gandy.

Several other couples have thrived after meeting on The Challenge, so Theo and Olivia could be heading there next. Most notably, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are married with several children, as do The Challenge’s Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.