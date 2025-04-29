Wayne Brady takes on new role away from Let’s Make a Deal

While Wayne Brady regularly delights many fans on television as a game show host, he initially started with improv comedy and portraying different characters.

He took his talents to Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Let’s Make a Deal, where he is known for keeping the show entertaining with co-stars and contestants.

Viewers saw Wayne appear in a reality television series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, where he co-starred with his daughter, ex-wife, and her current partner.

While that didn’t extend beyond one season of episodes, Wayne hasn’t slowed down when it comes to working.

Months ago, fans could watch him on stage as the titular character in a Broadway revival of The Wiz.

He’s now returning to Broadway, as recent news revealed another new role for Wayne away from television.

Wayne Brady joins the Moulin Rouge cast

On Wayne’s Instagram page, he shared several posts, one of which arrived from @broadwaycom’s Instagram page. It features Wayne’s smiling face beside actor Taye Diggs, who looks sharp in a black suit, white shirt, and black bowtie.

“Bonjour, Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady! The stars return to Broadway in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL July 22nd for a limited engagement,” the post’s caption revealed.

According to the caption, Wayne portrays Harold Zidler for the long-running musical, while Diggs portrays The Count of Monroth.

Additional details from the Broadway website reveal that the limited engagement begins July 22, with Diggs appearing through September 28 and Wayne appearing in shows through November 9.

Wayne appeared in The Wiz for a limited time last year and has since returned to hosting Let’s Make a Deal. His other Broadway credits include Chicago and Kinky Boots, so Moulin Rouge will further add to his impressive resume.

He’s a five-time Emmy winner for various projects, including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Wayne Brady Show. In 2025, he and his Wiz castmates received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Fans reacted to Wayne’s ‘fantastic’ new Broadway role

In the Instagram comment section, fans expressed interest in attending Moulin Rouge! to see Wayne and his co-star perform. Many shared their excitement over the news and reacted to the casting.

One excited commenter wrote, “Wow. That’s fantastic casting. Thought I was done seeing this show but might need to go back for them.”

“Omg they’re gonna be amazing!” another wrote.

A commenter called it “a dream to see these two perform together.”

Others noted, “Perfect casting,” and “This is going to be so fun!”

Wayne Brady’s fans are excited about his new endeavor. Pic credit: @mrbradybaby/Instagram

Moulin Rouge! adapted Baz Luhrmann’s film for the stage and won a Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical, directed by Alex Timbers, features over 160 years of music ranging from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

The 2001 movie featured an ensemble cast led by Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The film received eight nominations at the 74th Academy Awards.

The musical will play at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. Show dates and ticket details are available on the official website.

Based on the details of his appearances in the show, Wayne will have quite a schedule in the coming months. However, one of the hardest workers in show business seems to love staying busy and entertaining people, whether on stage or screen.