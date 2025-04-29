Shekinah Garner explains how she ‘came home from working all day’ after 90 Day Fiance fans question her

90 Day Fiancé fans want answers regarding Shekinah Garner’s remarks about her job.

In Sunday night’s episode, audio of one of Shekinah and her fiancé, Sarper Guven’s, arguments played out.

The fight happened one week after Shekinah and Sarper returned to LA from Montana.

In the audio clip, Shekinah was heard telling Sarper, “I just came home from working all day, and I cooked you a meal, and you just say, ‘F*** you.'”

Shekinah’s remarks caught 90 Day Fiancé viewers off guard because, as far as they know, she works from home.

This season, Shekinah revealed that she set up a spa inside her home where she treats her clients, working as an aesthetician.

Therefore, Shekinah’s comments about how she “came home from working” didn’t make sense to 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

During an April 28 Instagram Story Q&A, Shekinah clarified her statements when questioned by her followers.

One of Shekinah’s followers asked her why she told Sarper she had just come home from working all day.

Shekinah also works outside of her home

As it turns out, Shekinah works more than one job.

“Because I do mentoring at med spas and Derm offices have me come in and work with their aestheticians to build protocols or learn how to use new equipment,” Shekinah clarified online.

“That particular day I had been working at a Med spa in Toluca Lake,” Shekinah added.

Shekinah has caught flak for her decision to use her home as an aesthetic spa. Critics have assumed it’s an “illegal workspace,” but she shut down those rumors in her Q&A.

When another Instagram follower asked about working from home, Shekinah explained how she is set up at home for work and personal use.

Shekinah noted that her home is zoned for both commercial and residential use.

“It’s a licensed establishment and I’ve had an inspection and it’s up to code,” Shekinah wrote.

Shekinah even set up a separate entrance and bathroom for her clients, which wasn’t visible on 90 Day Fiancé.

Shekinah came under fire for ‘faking’ her argument with Sarper

Shekinah’s comments were especially suspicious since 90 Day Fiancé viewers are convinced that her and Sarper’s argument was fabricated.

90 Day Fiancé fans questioned why Shekinah would have released audio recordings of an argument between her and Sarper to TLC producers.

Some surmised that Shekinah and Sarper may be looking to cash in on another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, and portraying their relationship as on the fritz might secure a spot on another show.

On the contrary, Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship woes could be genuine. There’s no way to know for sure except to wait and see.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.