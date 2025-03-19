Shekinah Garner says she’s ‘poor,’ asks for help to buy a new house

Shekinah Garner is speaking out after she was put on blast for her living conditions.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Shekinah faced intense backlash after Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

In the episode, her fiance, Sarper Guven, arrives in America, and Shekinah shows him his new living quarters.

While Sarper was excited about his new life in The States, he was far less enthused about Shekinah’s cramped home where she conducts services for her aesthetics business.

Shekinah came under fire for servicing her clients in her cramped kitchen, which left little to no space for Sarper.

Additionally, she forced Sarper to leave their home while she was working and did not allow him to cook any food in the kitchen.

Following the episode, Shekinah conducted a Q&A in her Instagram Story.

Shekinah says she lives in a ‘shoebox’ because she’s ‘poor’

One of her followers called her out for living in such a tiny home, and Shekinah had a succinct response.

“Why not buy a house instead of living in a shoebox[?]” asked the Instagram user.

Shekinah responded with a video of herself walking through a parking garage, sipping on a drink as she filmed herself.

“Because I’m poor,” she wrote. “Help me.”

Shekinah told her followers that she was “poor.” Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

In another Instagram Story slide, Shekinah hinted that she may be experiencing a loss of cash flow due to her frequent traveling.

She shared that she has lost “a lot” of clients due to being in Turkey so much over the past few years, likely while visiting Sarper before he came to America on his K-1 visa.

Is Shekinah really ‘poor?’

Whether or not Shekinah genuinely is “poor” is up for debate.

For starters, the TLC personality has spent a small fortune on altering her appearance.

She has admitted to having multiple surgeries, including breast augmentation, facelifts, nose jobs, neck lifts, fat transfer, and Botox and filler injections.

Going under the knife and the needle is no cheap habit, so Shekinah obviously doesn’t strike 90 Day Fiance fans as “poor.”

In addition, her work as an aesthetician seems to be a profitable business.

Shekinah charges a pretty penny for her services, including virtual consultations, dermaplaning, brow lamination, and facials, which range between $75 and $350 per service.

The LA-based aesthetician also earns money selling cleansers, serums, facial mists, moisturizers, eye and lip care products, facial devices, and more.

Shekinah also earns a buck teaching online master courses at $420 a pop.

The mom of one touts her services on her website, advertising her twenty years of experience as a licensed aesthetician.

In addition to working as an aesthetician, Shekinah is also a makeup artist and certified airbrush artist.

Her work as a makeup artist has earned her a perfect five-star review on Yelp, where her clients gush over her “exceptional” work.

Does Shekinah really work out of her home?

Interestingly, per her IMDb bio, Shekinah “practices as an Aesthetician at the historic Beverly Hilton.”

So, could that mean Shekinah’s in-home business was all for show? Or does the 90 Day Fiance star work both out of her home and at the Beverly Hilton?

Either way, the idea of Shekinah working out of her LA home has irked 90 Day Fiance viewers and her fiance, Sarper, alike.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

