Annie Suwan under fire for controversial parenting decision: ‘Something is not right’

David Toborowsky is coming to his wife Annie Suwan’s defense after critics dragged her parenting decision.

The new parents recently welcomed their first child, daughter Minthira.

Little Minthira is one month old now and is thriving.

It seems Annie has taken to motherhood, and she and David share plenty of photos and videos of little Minthira on social media.

90 Day Fiancé fans have gushed over the baby girl, noting how much she resembles her father.

A recent Instagram post made by David, however, ruffled some feathers.

David shared footage of Annie rocking baby Minthira to sleep as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed the breeze from a nearby fan.

Not only that, but Annie enjoyed a little sip of wine, clearly enjoying its taste.

David captioned his Reel, “When it’s late and the baby just wants to be held sad mommy needs a little wine lol lol 😂😂😍😍 Annie is so cute.”

Critics drag Annie’s decision to ‘impair’ her judgment

Most of David’s Instagram followers commented that Annie deserved a little sip of wine and didn’t think anything of it.

Her critics, however, came out in full force, urging Annie to “stop drinking.”

In the comments section, one disparager wrote, “No mother should be holding her infant and drinking wine at the same time.”

“Pumping and dumping is not the point. The point is alcohol impairs one’s judgement; including the ability to hold an infant securely,” the comment continued. “Annie – stop drinking when you’re taking care of your infant daughter.”

“You can’t drink alcohol while breastfeeding lady,” wrote another Instagrammer.

David stepped in, clarifying that Annie was not currently breastfeeding Minthira.

A third commenter worried that Annie drinking with a small child in her arms posed a danger and encouraged Annie to wait to drink until the baby was in the crib or someone else was holding her.

Again, David interjected, pointing out that Annie only had one sip of wine and that other moms have held their babies while holding hot coffee or tea.

“Something is not right,” added @cynthiaedwards 31. “You need to talk with your wife.”

David is overseas while Annie takes care of baby Minthira

While Annie is in Thailand, caring for their daughter, David is still in the US, taking care of business.

As Monsters and Critics reported, David had to return to America for work.

While in the U.S., he got some touch-up work on his face.

David underwent a “Time Machine Procedure,” which included microneedling, platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections under his eyes, a “Cat Scratch” procedure on his upper and lower eyes, and lip filler injections.

Despite being under fire for his “feminine” appearance post-op, David maintained that he was happy with the results.

“Looks amazing a tad bit feminine though,” wrote one of David’s critics.

In response, he commented, “Not to me.”

