David Toborowsky reacts to claim he looks ‘a tad bit feminine’ after recent procedure

David Toborowsky is back in the U.S. after spending time in Thailand with his wife Annie Suwan and their daughter Minthira.

David has much to do before returning to his wife and newborn, and first on the list is a little nip and tuck.

However, not everyone loves the results of David’s fresh new look, with one critic claiming he looks “a tad bit feminine.”

Despite the negative fan, the 57-year-old has gotten rave reviews after sharing comparison photos of his progress since undergoing the procedure.

After loving his results the first time, the 90 Day Fiancé star went for a second stint with the Time Machine Procedure

David has been taking his social media followers for a ride, posting a video with his doctor after getting radiofrequency microneedling, Cat Scratch Plexr, platelet-rich fibrin matrix, exosomes, and natural lip fillers.

At first, he had lots of swelling and redness, but he’s been healing nicely from the procedures to build collagen, reshape his face, target fat pads, and tighten the skin.

90 Day Fiancé’s David Toborowsky is ‘happy’ with the results of his recent procedure

David shared another update on his recent procedure, posting a photo from 2024 alongside recent snaps.

The photos show a visible difference in his appearance, with his face looking tighter and brighter, and the bags under his eyes gone.

“This is a comparison of the before and now, what the progress has been since I started doing the Time Machine Procedure with Dr. Tess,” noted David in an Instagram post. “I am so happy with the current results and in time, as the collagen starts to rejuvenate, it will get better over time. Thank you, Dr. Tess. 🙏😍 #90dayfiance.”

David responds to a negative comment about his appearance

The 90 Day Fiancé star got a slew of positive responses on his post, with many noting the improvements in his appearance.

However, one critic wasn’t exactly impressed with the results and noted as much in the comments.

“Looks amazing a tad bit feminine though,” wrote the Instagram user.

“Not to me,” David responded.

David responds to a fan. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

David is no stranger to cosmetic procedures. In 2022, he did microblading on his brows and underwent hair transplant surgery in 2020.

This is also not his first experience with the Time Machine Procedure.

He got the cosmetic treatment done in 2024 and showed photos of the bruises and swelling soon after.

He was so satisfied with the results that he returned to Dr. Tess Mauricio and her team at M Beauty Clinic for another round.

