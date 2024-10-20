90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky scares fans with cosmetic surgery aftermath video: ‘I thought you got mugged’

David Toborowsky has racked up quite the social media following in the years since his 90 Day Fiance debut.

The reality TV star stunned his 605,000 Instagram followers over the weekend when he revealed he was preparing for cosmetic surgery in Beverly Hills.

After fans questioned what he got done, he returned hours later with a video declaring that the “procedure is done.”

However, fans were taken aback by the cuts, bruising, and swelling around both of his eyes.

David even spoke a little in the video and seemed very upbeat after going under the knife.

“Alright, guys, I just finished the procedure and I look like I just got out of the ring with Mike Tyson,” he said in the video.

“The only difference is I didn’t get a $40 million purse, but in 10 days, I think I might have a $40 million smile and the eyes to show it.”

90 Day Fiance fans are shocked

David is known to make light of bad situations, so it isn’t surprising that he cracks jokes in the video.

We’re sure he’ll keep everyone up to speed with how he looks after the recovery time is complete.

90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the video’s comments section, and the common consensus was that everyone thought the TLC star had been beaten up.

“Oh my gosh David, I thought you got mugged,” one fan wrote.

“How does the other guy look!! All kidding aside you will heal fine,” another viewer declared.

A third fan said their first thought when seeing the video was, “Who beat you up?”

“Praying the swelling and bruising go down quickly. My husband wants his under eye bags gone too.”

Another fan realized that it was “a cosmetic procedure.”

“You didn’t get in an accident. I’ll bet he’ll look great in about a couple of weeks.”

Another viewer was surprised that David shared the immediate aftermath on social media.

“I guess it’s not too painful,” they concluded.

David is one of many reality stars to show cosmetic surgery on social media

It’s not uncommon for reality TV stars to share the aftermath of cosmetic surgery.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge recently underwent similar surgery and shared photos and videos during her recovery to keep her followers in the loop.

David was first introduced to Annie Suwan in 2017 on 90 Day Fiance Season 5, and the pair have had countless spinoff appearances since then.

They recently announced that they were expecting their first baby together.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC. Stream Seasons 1-10 on Discovery+ and Max.