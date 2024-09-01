RHOC’s Tamra Judge criticized after cosmetic procedure: ‘You need to fix the inside’

Tamra Judge underwent another cosmetic procedure, and she shared a video of the process online.

It didn’t take long for the critics to chime in, noting that the Bravolebrity was doing too much.

People slammed The Real Housewives of Orange County star for not embracing her age, while others told her to “fix the inside” instead of focusing on her physical features.

Tamra has been getting a slew of backlash this season, but that’s nothing new for the blonde beauty.

This time, however, she’s turned against her once close friend Shannon Beador, and viewers are outraged at her behavior.

Adding to that is her newly minted friendship with Alexis Bellino, arguably the most hated cast member on the show this season.

The duo is working hard for the title of the Season 18 villain, but many will argue that Tamra takes the crown.

Tamra Judge undergoes brow lift, laser treatment, and chemical peel

Tamra Judge looked less than her usual glamorous self as she brought her Instagram followers along for a trio of cosmetic procedures.

“Taking you all along on my journey!” she noted in the caption, adding that she had “a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel.”

Tamra noted that in 2017, she had a lower facelift but skipped the upper part of her face, which she referred to as “painting the house but forgetting the trim.”

Fast forward to 2024, and it was time for another doctor’s visit to add the “trim.”

In the video posted online, the 56-year-old was still at the surgery center with her head covered in bandages, and her skin was green.

She also shared the recovery process, noting hours after returning home that she wasn’t in much pain.

The snap showed Tamra one day post-op with the bandages removed as she admitted to “feeling a little beat up.”

The RHOC star plans to keep her followers updated on her progress.

RHOC viewers tell Tamra to ‘fix the inside’ after her latest cosmetic procedures

After opening up about her latest procedure, the RHOC star got a lot of feedback from viewers who appreciated her honesty.

However, there were many critics in the comment section as well.

“When will it end???” An Instagram user exclaimed. “This is too much pain and suffering and too much to sacrifice for a little beauty.”

“Why do y’all keep messing with your faces? I don’t get it. Why can’t you just grow old gracefully??” questioned someone else.

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment, saying, “Why not just age gracefully??”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Someone bluntly said, “Stoppppp having work done.”

Another suggested, “You need to fix the inside before the outside!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.