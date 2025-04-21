David Toborowsky shows off ‘more natural’ lip filler results: ‘Not like Stacey and Darcey’

David Toborowsky is sharing the aftermath of a recent cosmetic procedure.

The 90 Day Fiance personality has a lot going on, between raising his newborn daughter, Minthirarad, with his wife, Annie Suwan, and traveling between Thailand and the US for work.

Somehow, David managed to squeeze in an appointment at a beauty clinic over the Easter weekend, despite his busy schedule.

The 56-year-old father of four posted on Instagram on Easter Sunday, announcing that he was in LA on a two-day layover.

While in California, David visited Dr. Tess Mauricio, where he underwent a series of facial enhancements.

David recorded himself post-op inside Dr. Mauricio’s office, showing off his scabbed and swollen face.

“Well, this is post-op,” he told his Instagram followers.

“Don’t ask me what I had done, cuz I cannot tell you,” he joked.

David was joined by his doctor, who described his procedures.

Dr. Mauricio explained that she performed a “Time Machine Procedure” on David.

David’s touch-up appointment aimed to tighten his skin, target fat pads, shape the face, and build collagen for a youthful appearance.

The procedure combined radiofrequency microneedling on his face, from his forehead to his neck, platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections under his eyes for volume, a “Cat Scratch” procedure on his upper and lower eyes to remove extra skin, and lip filler as a bonus.

But David made it clear that his lip filler was subtle, unlike that of a certain set of twins who have plumped up their lips to the max.

“Not like Stacey and Darcey,” David joked as he waved his finger. “These are more natural.”

Although David admittedly looked like he had gone a few rounds in the ring with Mike Tyson, his red and swollen appearance is only temporary.

According to Dr. Mauricio, he can expect his redness, swelling, and bruising to subside in several days.

David also shared a selfie, wishing everyone a Happy Easter and stating that he was “sore” and “jet lagged.”

“But don’t worry I will still be posting my little girl and my amazing wife love you all ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

David’s fans and critics had plenty to say in the comments section of his posts.

Some praised him for doing something to make himself happy, some joked that he looked as though he had gotten into a fight, and others reamed him out for opting to undergo cosmetic work.

“Give it up 🙄,” wrote one of David’s followers who wasn’t impressed with his decision.

David received a mixed bag of feedback regarding his procedures. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

Another commented, “All this old man has to do, so that his wife doesn’t leave him, ridiculous old man.”

A third Instagram user begged David to “please stop this [stupidity],” and a fourth pleaded with him to worry about losing weight and taking care of his wife and daughter.

Some of David’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members also commented on the post and weren’t as critical.

Juan Daza teased, “Boxing is not your thing 😂”

Mark Bessette added, “Stay young brother – we have young kids.”

“I totally understand it,” he added.

This wasn’t David’s first time having the procedure; it was a follow-up to a similar one performed six months ago.

As Monsters and Critics reported, David scared his fans last year when he revealed his face post-op following a similar cosmetic surgery in October 2024.

Earlier in 2024, David had another cosmetic procedure done: eyebrow microblading.

David was pleased with the outcome of his new brows, but his critics felt he gave “Pee Wee Herman” vibes and that his eyebrows looked “creepy” and “too feminine.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.