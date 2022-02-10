David Toborowsky surprised 90 Day Fiance fans by getting a cosmetic procedure

David Toborowsky shared a cosmetic procedure he had done. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum David Toborowsky surprised fans on social media by resharing an image of the cosmetic procedure he had done in Beverly Hills.

David had microblading done by a clinic well-liked by other 90 Day Fiance fans, and the technician who did it made a funny video to a Snoop Dogg song that involved David as he sat in the chair.

The entertaining video from the clinic was a shoutout to the upcoming Super Bowl.

This is not David’s first time having a beautification procedure done. He had a hair transplant surgery done in 2020, which is why he has more hair in David & Annie: After than 90 Days than viewers were used to seeing him with.

David Toborowsky showed off his microblading procedure

The original video of David having his mircroblading done was shared on @beverlyhillsmicroblading’s Instagram page.

The video featured David in the clinic’s chair with his eyes closed while the technician dressed in scrubs worked on his eyebrows.

The technician then turned her focus to the camera, where she started dancing to a Snoop Dogg song before the video cut to the same scene, only the technician was then wearing a black tracksuit, a backward hat, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Davis was bobbing his head in the chair with his eyes closed before he opened them and mouthed a few words to the song.

David shared a still image from the beginning of the video to his Instagram stories and added, “So Much fun.”

He tagged TLC, Snoop Dogg, 90 Day Fiance, Discovery+, and the microblading clinic.

David shared an image from the video of him getting microbladed. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been popular with 90 Day Fiance fans

David and Annie’s endeavor to bring Annie’s teenage relatives back to the US with them from Thailand has been highlighted on After the 90 Days so far, and fans seem to like it.

On Twitter, David received positive reactions from 90 Day fans who think that he is a good guy doing a positive thing in the lives of Annie’s family members.

The trials and tribulations David and Annie are facing have been highlighted on the new spinoff as well which has also been talked about by fans on social media.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.