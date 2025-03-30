90 Day Fiance fans react to photo of David Toborowsky’s newborn: ‘She is your twin’

90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and his wife, Annie Suwan, can’t get enough of their adorable newborn, baby Minthira.

Annie gave birth a few weeks ago, and since then, the proud parents have been sharing lots of photos of their baby girl.

Although it’s often difficult to determine who a baby resembles at such an early stage, this is not the case with David and his youngest daughter.

Baby Minthira is her dad’s twin, although her features could change.

David’s latest photo garnered feedback, with people noting the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, David has also been gushing over Annie and the great job she’s been doing as a first-time mom.

David Toborowsky and his baby girl are ‘twins’

David already has three adult kids, and he seems to be enjoying being a dad to a newborn again.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been sharing adorable photos of Minthira on social media.

“I love to wake up and see this most precious little face, and when she smiles it melts my heart,” he declared in a recent Instagram post.

The photo showed a bright-eyed Minthira staring at the camera, seemingly cuddled in her dad’s arms.

“She looks more like David then David looks like David! Love it🥰,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Annie birthed a fem David lol 🥰,” wrote someone else.

One commenter posted, “I’ve never seen a newborn look so much like one of the parents. David all the way!!!”

Another added, “She is your twin!! So precious!😍💕.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on the new baby. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

While David has been gushing over Minthira, he also showed his other three kids some love on Instagram.

He posted throwback photos of his two eldest daughters and his son, writing, “I feel so blessed to have 4 amazing children.”

“I consider myself the luckiest man on earth; they are all so amazing in their own ways and I am so proud of what they have accomplished and will accomplish,” said David.

New mom Annie Suwan is doing a great job

David expressed gratitude for his wife, Annie Suwan, acknowledging that the first-time mother is doing an excellent job.

A few days ago, the 56-year-old shared a photo of Annie holding her newborn as Minthira stared lovingly at her mom.

“I just melt when I see my beautiful wife and our little girl,” said David on Instagram. “Annie is such an incredible Mom and is taking such good care of Minthira. I am so happy.”

Do you think baby Minthira looks like David or Annie?

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.