Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s baby girl is here

She’s here at last!

Annie Suwan gave birth to a baby girl via c-section, and both mom and baby are doing fine.

Annie and her husband, David Toborowsky, shared the exciting news, including the unique name they chose for their daughter and its meaning.

They also thanked the doctors and nurses in the U.S. and Thailand, where their baby girl was born.

The couple expressed gratitude to 90 Day Fiance fans who have supported them for years during their fertility struggles and throughout Annie’s pregnancy.

David has been keeping his followers updated every step of the way, and hours before Annie gave birth, he took to social media to ask for prayers.

During their latest doctor’s visit, they were told their baby girl would make her grand entrance earlier than her initial March 14 due date, and now she’s here.

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan welcome baby girl

The 90 Day Fiance couple shared the exciting news with Us Weekly, including photos of their baby girl.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Minthirarat,” exclaimed the proud parents.

They revealed that Minthirarat means “brave gem” and that the name symbolizes the strength of Pisces.

“We feel incredibly blessed to see this little miracle come to life,” added the couple.

Minthirarat was born on Tuesday, March 11. She weighed 6 lbs 9 oz and measured 19.3 inches long.

There is also a photo of baby Minthirarat snuggled beside her parents while wrapped in a blanket and cap.

Another photo showed her lying in a cot, sleeping peacefully.

Annie and David are thankful for their baby girl’s safe arrival

David and Annie have been very open about their struggles to start a family together, and everyone celebrated with the duo when they announced Annie’s pregnancy.

Now that baby Minthirarat has made her safe arrival into the world, the couple is grateful for every person who assisted them along the way.

In their statement to the media outlet, the TLC stars thanked their doctors in America “as well as the amazing doctors and nurses at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, whose care and support made this possible.”

The couple also thanked 90 Day Fiance fans for their “love and encouragement” throughout their journey.

“Your kindness means the world to us, and we couldn’t have done it without you,” said the duo.

Congrats to Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky on their first child together.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.