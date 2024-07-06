90 Day Fiance fans react to Annie Suwan’s pregnancy: David Toborowsky is ‘too old’ and an ‘unfit’ father

David Toborowsky is about to become a dad for the fourth time, but despite the happy news, he’s under fire from 90 Day Fiance critics.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, David and his wife, Annie Suwan, are expecting their first child.

After undergoing IVF treatments, Annie discovered she was pregnant following an embryo transfer performed in June.

David, 54, and Annie, 30, received an outpouring of congratulations from their fans, Instagram followers, and fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates. However, their critics think having a baby isn’t the best idea for this couple.

@90dayfianceupdate shared Annie’s Instagram Reel in a post captioned, “Baby on the way!! CONGRATULATIONS ANNIE AND DAVID!!”

Most of the comments on the post were well-wishes aimed at David and Annie, but quite a few critics also spoke out.

Most negativity came from 90 Day Fiance fans who feel that David is too “old” to become a father again—given his track record with his three grown children, Ashley, Brittani, and Jacob—and that he shouldn’t be bringing another child into the world.

90 Day Fiance critics think David is ‘too old’ to become a father again

One of David’s critics commented that his and Annie’s baby is going to have a “grandpa” for a father.

Another Instagram user asked, “Not trying to be mean…but aren’t they kinda old to be doing the baby thing?”

“He too OLD unfit father to his own children,” added @why_notkeepscrolling.

Others chastised David for his broken relationships with his adult children.

David scolded for being a ‘bad father’ to his other children

@luna_gabrielle_fitzgerald wrote that David is not a good father with his other three children and asked, “What makes you think if he will be a good father to the son he has with that woman??”

Another 90 Day Fiance commenter expressed hope that David will be a “better father to this kid.”

One 90 Day Fiance viewer referenced David’s financial struggles and wondered who he’d borrow money from to “pay for his kid.” At the same time, another critic accused him of abandoning his other three children.

David’s broken relationship with his daughter Ashley

90 Day Fiance viewers will likely remember watching David’s tumultuous relationship with his daughter, Ashley, play out in earlier seasons.

Ashley called David a deadbeat dad, accusing him of abandoning her and her siblings, and even told Annie that he cheated on her mom with other women… including prostitutes.

Ashley got so angry with her father that she threw a drink in his face during dinner with him and Annie.

In 2017, Ashley spilled the tea to Auntie’s Advice on YouTube, calling her dad an “a**hole” and a “very selfish person.”

“Yes, he loves his children, but does he want to be responsible for people?” Ashley shared. “No, he doesn’t want to be responsible for people. He wants to do what David wants to do.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.