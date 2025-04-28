Shekinah and Sarper accused of faking argument for 90 Day Fiance storyline

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven are facing heat, especially after last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The 90 Day Fiance veterans have shared their up-and-down storyline with viewers since Season 5 of The Other Way.

Since then, Shekinah and Sarper’s rollercoaster ride of a relationship has continued to play out on TLC.

Most recently, the husband and wife-to-be joined the 90 Day Fiance Season 11 cast.

This season, Sarper arrived in the US on his K-1 visa and is struggling to adjust to life with Shekinah.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Shekinah brought her opinionated and outspoken sisters into the mix, they further threatened the longevity of their relationship by putting Sarper in the hot seat.

Shekinah releases audio recordings of her fight with Sarper

Later in Sunday’s Love’s True Colors episode, Shekinah released audio recordings of a fight between herself and Sarper.

During their argument, Sarper tells Shekinah, “I hate you so much,” and tells her, “F**k this life, okay!” as he threatens to return to Turkey.

Shekinah gripes that she worked all day, then cooked Sarper a meal, only for him to tell her, “F**k you.”

Their loud and tumultuous disagreement caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers, who took to X (formerly Twitter) after the episode.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Shekinah and Sarper’s storyline is ‘fake’

Several viewers were convinced that Shekinah and Sarper’s lovers’ quarrel was merely a rehearsed skit to enhance their storyline.

@CaptPiccard uploaded a screenshot of the episode during Shekinah and Sarper’s argument.

The accompanying caption read, “Shakinah & Sarper fake argument for storyline 🤦🏼‍♀️ y’all already tried this stunt this in turkey 😂”

#90DayFiance

Shakinah & Sarper fake argument for storyline 🤦‍♀️ y’all already tried this stunt this in turkey 😂 pic.twitter.com/rFUGEOeJDM — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) April 28, 2025

A second 90 Day Fiance viewer uploaded a screenshot from the episode: “Shekinah shared audio recordings of the argument.”

“Umm, cuz of course she did. 90 Day Fiance attention w****s unite!” they added to ther post. “Fake storylines & free TLC coffee mugs to the first 3 couples!”

A 90 Day Fiance viewer called Shekinah and Sarper’s storyline “fake.” Pic credit: @AndstuffL/X

Along with a gif of a baboon exclaiming, “BOOOORING,” @Vee1313 wrote, “This whole Sarper & Shekinah dinner scenario is fake as f**k.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer accused Shekinah and Sarper of portraying a “fake” dinner scene. Pic credit: @Vee1313/X

Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride

Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship began on a low note when they joined the franchise.

Shekinah wasn’t happy with Sarper’s controlling nature and worried that his former playboy ways would resurface.

However, as time passed, Sarper worked on his negative traits and showcased a new and improved version of himself that 90 Day Fiance viewers have grown to appreciate.

But recently, Shekinah hinted that there could be trouble in paradise.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Shekinah posted a long-winded, cryptic message on Instagram about being “silenced.”

She shared a list of complaints, implying that Sarper ignored her when she was sick, made her feel alone, and told her, “if you get too skinny or fat I will leave you.”

The sudden decline in Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship has raised some eyebrows.

Could the couple be bamboozling 90 Day Fiance viewers by pretending there is trouble in paradise? Maybe Shekinah and Sarper are looking to garner their own spinoff or join the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, or maybe they have actually hit another snag in their journey to the altar.

Anything could be the case, as 90 Day Fiance viewers know. In the meantime, fans of the franchise will be keeping their eyes on these two to see if they drop any more hints.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.