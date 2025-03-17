Shekinah Garner under fire for making Sarper live in her ‘illegal’ workspace

Shekinah Garner is facing harsh criticism after last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Shekinah and her fiance, Sarper Guven, have returned to Season 11 of the flagship series after making their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

On Sunday, viewers watched Sarper arrive in the US, and Shekinah welcomed him to her home in LA.

Sarper was surprised to discover how small Shekinah’s home was and that it was cramped with skincare equipment. This left him wondering how much space he would have.

The Turkish native was even more taken aback when Shekinah revealed some of her house rules.

As Shekinah explained, she conducts her aesthetics business out of her home’s kitchen, so she and Sarper “can’t really cook” there because she doesn’t want the place smelling like food.

Sarper is shocked by Shekinah’s living space

Additionally, Shekinah required that Sarper leave the home when she has clients.

Since most of her clients are female, Shekinah didn’t want them feeling uncomfortable with Sarper roaming around the house during their treatments.

Sarper wasn’t exactly pleased with the living conditions. During a solo interview, he asked, “What the f**k? I mean, are we living in a hotel room?”

“Where will we live?” Sarper wondered.

Sarper felt that it was unfair Shekinah didn’t give him a heads-up about his living conditions.

After watching the show, 90 Day Fiance viewers agreed, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

90 Day Fiance fans side with Sarper

One of Shekinah’s critics called her workspace “illegal,” adding, “It’s not sterile. Cooking or not is irrelevant.”

One of Shekinah's critics called her workspace "illegal," adding, "It's not sterile. Cooking or not is irrelevant."

Another critic called Shekinah’s living/working plan “ridiculous” and felt she had more than enough time to find another space to operate her business.

Another critic called Shekinah's living/working plan "ridiculous" and felt she had more than enough time to find another space to operate her business.

“I imagine they don’t take s**ts inside the apartment either so the clients won’t be disturbed,” joked @anfisasredbag, who also questioned whether Shekinah’s business practices were legal.



90 Day Fiance podcaster George Mossey called Shekinah “broke & stupid” for making Sarper leave while she had clients.



Others agreed, calling Shekinah “broke, and rude,” surmising that Sarper likely wouldn’t have come to the US if he knew the conditions of his living space.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer suspected that Shekinah made Sarper leave so her clients wouldn’t “come on to” him.

Sarper is thriving career-wise since moving to America

Despite his living arrangements, it appears that Sarper has taken to life in LA quite well, conducting his own business outside his and Shekinah’s cramped home.

On Instagram, he has been promoting his personal training and coaching business.

As Sarper shared in an Instagram Reel on February 5, he provides one-on-one sessions in LA or virtual sessions for those who don’t live in the area.

“Train with Sarper – The success [is] inevitable,” Sarper wrote in the caption.

While Sarper’s business appears to be thriving, based on some rave reviews in his comments section, it’s surprising that he’s training women.

That’s because, in previous seasons, Shekinah made it crystal clear that she wasn’t okay with Sarper having female clients, so he stopped to honor her wishes.

But Sarper’s Instagram Reel shows that he does, in fact, train female clients, which raises the question: did Shekinah have a change of heart, or did Sarper resort back to his former bad boy ways?

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.