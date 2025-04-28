Johnny Bananas blasts The Challenge castmate Devin Walker for having ‘identity crisis’

There’s no love lost between The Challenge stars Johnny Bananas and Devin Walker. That’s especially true after their drama on Battle of the Eras.

The iconic Season 40 on MTV featured them competing on different Era teams, and each wanted to one-up the other.

Following Bananas’ suggestion to Devin’s showmance, Michele Fitzgerald, that she be careful with him, things went off the rails between Devin and Bananas.

Unfortunately for Devin, Bananas had the last laugh. Devin’s castmates with power sent him into an elimination match against promising newcomer Kyland Young, which Devin lost.

Despite that, Devin’s now-girlfriend, Michele, remained in the game with his close friend, Tori Deal, and endured Bananas’s wrath.

On a recent episode of the Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, The Challenge’s winningest player blasted Devin as a cast member, explaining his issues with him.

Bananas blasted Devin for changing his identity on The Challenge

While talking to All Stars Rivals winner Adam Larson on the podcast, Adam mentioned Devin as part of the spin-off. Bananas brought up his issues with Devin and presented them to Adam.

He indicated that Devin initially showed up to The Challenge with a specific “lane,” but he moved away from that.

“I’m here to show you that the fat, out-of-shape frat guy who drinks all day can still play the game,” Bananas said, referring to Devin’s initial persona on MTV’s show.

He mentioned that Devin ultimately won a season of The Challenge when he beat Bananas and his teammate Nany Gonzalez on Ride or Dies and then changed.

He suggested that what happened with Devin after winning a season was the same as with Sarah Rice, who reached multiple finals and won Exes II with Jordan Wiseley.

“Now it’s like when they come back, they’ve lost this lane that they’ve found. It’s like that was [their] lane, to now they think they are the ultimate mastermind of the game,” Bananas said.

Bananas argued that Devin didn’t necessarily have a delusion of grandeur but “more of an identity crisis.”

“You had the identity that worked for you. Go back to that,” he said regarding Devin.

He accused his castmate of acting like the “ultimate game player, mastermind strategist, athlete,” but contended that Devin has “lost some really dumb eliminations” since then.

Adam and Steve eliminated Devin from Rivals

Viewers who watched All Stars Rivals saw Devin paired up with Leroy Garrett following a previous shady move on a flagship season of The Challenge. That resulted in Devin going home that season.

Unfortunately, he and Leroy found themselves targets as they were considered one of the strongest teams.

Frank Sweeney Fox and his teammate, Sam McGinn, won the daily challenge, then decided to put Leroy and Devin into elimination against Adam and his teammate, Steve Meinke.

However, Adam and Steve showed they were formidable opponents as they defeated the veteran stars in Over a Barrel. It involved teammates balancing on a barrel, using a rope to move across The Jungle’s sand, and arranging the numbered barrels at the other end.

Devin previously demonstrated that he excelled at puzzles, but unfortunately, that didn’t work out for him on All Stars. Nor did it work out when he battled Kyland in a game involving untangling cables and wires on Battle of the Eras.

He and Bananas exchanged remarks during the Season 40 reunion and didn’t get in one another’s faces. However, they still don’t appear to be friends exactly after seemingly ending their feud on Ride or Dies.

That said, Devin will likely be back to compete again, and most likely, he’ll have his sights set on taking out his longtime rival, Bananas.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.