The Challenge’s Sarah Rice announces she’s considering returning to compete

After a surprising and dramatic moment left her penniless for a win, Sarah Rice seems ready for a return to The Challenge.

However, the former show winner seems to have an essential condition for her return, and many fans also had one.

Sarah, who viewers last saw on the Rivals III season with Johnny Bananas, appeared in a new social video that her friend Mark Long shared with fans.

Mark prefaced the X clip with a message, suggesting he’s “been putting in WORK for #TheChallengeAllStars6 push.”

“She’s healthy, she’s smart, and she’s ready to take the crown,” he explained.

“Who thinks SARAH needs a redemption story?” Mark asked, using the hashtag “WeWantOGs.”

Sarah shared a message with The Challenge fans about her potential return

In a one-minute-long video clip, Sarah seemed to indicate it’s time for a return to The Challenge.

“Hello OG Challenge fans, this is Sarah from Real World Brooklyn, originally, and so many Challenges. Maybe you remember me from the side of the mountain when Johnny stole all my money?” she said.

“I was talking to Mark about the possibility of coming back on All Stars,” she said, adding, “I really wanna do that and I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

Sarah contended that All Stars seems like “where the smart people really can win the game.”

She mentioned feeling she’s in “some of the best shape” ever and recently had a significant surgery that helped her become “super healthy.”

“I’m really excited at even the possibility of being able to show everybody what I got,” Sarah shared.

She closed her video by asking the fans for their opinions about whether they’d like to see her on All Stars.

Fans want to see Sarah return with Bananas

In the comment section, many fans seemed supportive of bringing Sarah back into The Challenge fray, years after that infamous betrayal on Rivals III. However, multiple commenters mentioned her former teammate should be a castmate when she returns.

“Sarah is one of the greatest female competitors of all time. Was done so dirty her last time. Would love to see both her and Susie on AS6. No reason for them not to have been brought back sooner. Let’s get it done!” a fan wrote.

Another posted, “Would love to see Sarah back, but TB, we need her on a season with Bananas.”

They suggested the “dynamic” involving Bananas and Sarah after her 10-year hiatus would be “the type of storyline The Challenge needs.”

“Sarahs definitely in that conversation of if she did more seasons she would definitely be on the female Mount Rushmore (might still be) always caught bad breaks and then finished on back to back wins,” a commenter suggested.

Sarah seems ready to return amid uncertainty about All Stars’ future

After her Real World season, Sarah participated in nine seasons of The Challenge, reaching the final five times. She won back-to-back seasons, first Exes II with Jordan Wiseley, and then Rivals III with Bananas.

Despite Sarah’s elimination record of 6-2, 16 daily wins, and $173,000 in prize money, many fans still associate her with the dramatic reality TV moment featuring Bananas.

MTV’s The Challenge shared a throwback video of Bananas taking the money and Sarah’s emotional realizations about her partner.

MTV just finished airing All Stars Rivals, the fifth season of The Challenge’s spin-off, brought to life by Mark and his “#WeWantOGs” push. The spin-off’s first four seasons aired via the subscription streaming platform, Paramount+.

The most recent installment featured the return of familiar faces, including Nany Gonzalez, Adam Larson, Steve Meinke, Shane Landrum, Veronica Portillo, Katie Cooley, and Frank Sweeney Fox. It also featured several non-MTV reality TV stars from CBS or elsewhere.

Mark addressed concerns about the show’s cancellation as the fifth season concluded, suggesting it had yet to get greenlit.

He’s continued to share various clips from former Challenge stars interested in returning for All Stars. In addition to Sarah, they’ve included former The Real World and The Challenge stars Coral Smith and Mallory Snyder.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.