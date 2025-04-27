The Challenge’s Shane Landrum addresses Da’Vonne Rogers retiring after All Stars Rivals

During The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, Shane Landrum returned to the show after a hiatus and competed alongside his rival, Da’Vonne Rogers.

Da’Vonne, who initially debuted on CBS’s Big Brother, became part of The Challenge when she appeared in Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds.

She stopped appearing on the show as she focused on her life away from reality television, but MTV ultimately brought her on as one of their Official Challenge Podcast hosts.

After years of fans asking her to return to MTV, All Stars Rivals opened the door for her to accomplish one thing she’d yet to do: reach The Challenge final.

While Da’Vonne and Shane finished as the runner-up team, she seemingly announced her retirement from the competition show.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Shane recently shared why he doesn’t believe she will stay retired.

Shane speaks about Da’Vonne’s retirement from The Challenge

During the Zach Nichols Podcast, Shane’s former castmate, Zach, asked him if he was aware of Da’Vonne announcing her retirement before they filmed All Stars Rivals or during it.

However, Shane said he never believes when someone from The Challenge says they’re retiring from the show. Leroy Garrett previously said he was retired after The Challenge: Double Agents, but then returned for multiple All Stars seasons and MTV’s Season 40.

“I believe Da’Vonne will take a break,” Shane told Zach, adding, “She’s such an icon for who she is, the people she represents, [and] the people who identify with her. There’s too much energetic pressure for her to be on television as someone [with] what she’s capable and the money they offer us.”

Shane mentioned he didn’t necessarily think it meant Da’Vonne would appear on The Challenge, but possibly another reality show.

“There’s this resurgence of bringing people on these other reality shows like Traitors and House of Villains,” he said.

“I just don’t think she could accurately say no,” Shane added on Zach’s podcast.

Shane and Zach don’t believe Da’Vonne’s done yet

Zach agreed with Shane that Da’Vonne might no longer appear in The Challenge, but will appear in other reality television shows.

“If NBC calls, and says, ‘Hey, do you want to be on Traitors?’ You’re making it happen,” Zach said.

NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, has aired three seasons of Traitors, with Wes Bergmann, Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Trishelle Cannatella among The Challenge stars who’ve been on the show. CT and Trishelle won Season 2.

Shane said it’s helpful for the streaming brand when someone from The Challenge appears on another show because they can generate buzz and interest, causing others to look them up and possibly watch their old seasons on Paramount+.

Da’Vonne isn’t the only All Stars Rivals cast member who announced they were retiring, as Frank Sweeney Fox also announced his retirement from The Challenge.

Da’Vonne has appeared on several reality shows

In addition to Big Brother and The Challenge, Da’Vonne has already appeared in several other reality TV shows.

Da’Vonne debuted on Big Brother 17 and returned for BB18 and the Big Brother: All-Stars season in 2020, where viewers voted her America’s Favorite Houseguest.

However, she also appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, which aired in 2022. Her ex was Jamar Lee, a Big Brother Canada star.

Last year, Da’Vonne appeared with one of The Challenge OGs, Teck “Money” Holmes, as part of Amazon Freevee’s The GOAT cast. Unfortunately, she went home in Episode 9 after getting exiled and finished in fifth place overall.

Based on Da’Vonne’s reality TV resume, Shane and Zach might be on the right track with her taking a break from reality TV and returning, albeit for other reality TV shows.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.