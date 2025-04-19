The Challenge’s Frank Sweeney Fox addresses his potential retirement after All Stars Rivals

After he spent 12 years away from reality television, Frank Sweeney Fox finally returned for The Challenge: All Stars Rivals.

He teamed up with his former The Real World: San Diego roommate, Sam McGinn, for the spinoff to try to conquer another final.

While they succeeded in winning MTV’s Battle of the Seasons years ago with Zach Nichols and Ashley Kelsey, they had to settle for third place on Rivals.

With the season concluded, many fans are likely wondering if they’ll see Frank in another season of the show, whether on MTV or elsewhere.

While the status of another All Stars season filming is unclear, MTV’s flagship is still filming. The Challenge Season 41 spoilers recently revealed new champions.

However, Frank delivered a shocking announcement while chatting with his former roommate and castmate, Zach Nichols.

Frank addresses his potential retirement from The Challenge

While on The Zach Nichols Podcast, Frank discussed that he’d “floated the idea” of returning to The Challenge for a while, as he’s continued to receive calls.

Zach indicated that production was “dying” to get Frank back on The Challenge for a while.

He also said people would ask him during his previous seasons what was happening with Frank and why he wasn’t returning. Zach said he told them he thought he “just wanted to lead a regular life.”

“And I do, and I will after [Rivals],” Frank shared, adding, “This is it for me. This isn’t the Leroy Garrett school of retirement.”

Zach’s co-host asked Frank if his retirement was “official.” Frank confirmed it, adding it was an “exclusive” for The Zach Nichols Podcast.

Frank said he returned for All Stars for several reasons, including answering a “What if” question about returning to The Challenge. He also wanted to assert himself as a competitor for others to see, and of course, “to win.”

As mentioned, he placed third overall in the All Stars Rivals final. His teammate Sam was hobbled by a leg or ankle injury, making it harder for her to perform in some of the physical aspects of the final.

Zach spoke about Frank’s ability to compete

Following Frank’s remarks, Zach praised his friend and former castmate for his competitive abilities.

In an earlier part of the podcast, Zach said that when they initially competed as teammates on Battle of the Seasons, he took it personally when Frank was upset with him. However, Zach said he realized it was due to Frank’s intense desire to win when he’s competing.

Zach also said that if the final for The Challenge came down to Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, and Frank, he’d put his money on Frank to win.

Frank agreed with those sentiments, suggesting he’s hungry to win at whatever he does. His recent retirement news makes it unfortunate that fans didn’t see Frank as part of the iconic Season 40.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras featured all those great competitors. Two of them reached the final, and Jordan won it to claim GOAT status at the reunion.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA for MTV.