The Challenge spoilers reveal Season 41 winners as filming wraps

The filming of The Challenge Season 41 has concluded, and several individuals have won the top prizes for men and women.

Spoilers revealed many of Season 41’s details, including cast members, title, format, and elimination results.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that eight finalists remained to compete for the main prize, including four rookies.

Each rookie teamed with a veteran, although only one former champion was among the finalists.

However, the final featured several other former finalists, giving them valuable experience when it comes to the game.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Remember, this report will contain spoilers for the winners of Season 41, which is The Challenge: New Threats & Vets.

Who won The Challenge Season 41?

With Season 41 initially filming in Santiago, Chile, a large cast got trimmed down to just eight individuals.

Among the vets were former War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and former finalists Theo Campbell and Olivia Kaiser. Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw also returned for her second flagship season of the show, reaching the final this time.

For rookies, the final featured Amazing Race star Yeremi Hykel, Married at First Sight UK’s Adrienne Naylor, Survivor’s Sydney Segal, and Big Brother’s Cedric Hodges.

An update at a Vevmo forum thread provided spoilers that show two winners. For the men, rookie Yeremi claimed first place. For the women, former finalist Olivia finished ahead of the competition.

The spoilers have yet to reveal which individuals finished second, third, and fourth in the final. However, many fans will be surprised by these results.

Olivia outlasted other MTV vets, including Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Nany Gonzalez, and Aneesa Ferreira, to win the final. Yeremi surpassed a strong field, including Johnny Bananas, Leroy Garrett, Derrick Kosinski, Turbo, and Theo.

Reality TV shows claim first win on The Challenge

While The Challenge began on MTV, it’s shifting away from MTV stars winning the show. For example, the first-ever Big Brother star, Amber Borzotra, won Double Agents with vet Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Kaycee Clark won the next season with CT and became the first-ever to win Big Brother and The Challenge.

Season 39 was Battle for a New Champion, with Survivor Romania’s Emanuel Neagu coming in first place.

With this particular finish, the winners are the first Challenge champions from The Amazing Race and Love Island. Both shows originated on CBS, with Love Island moving to Peacock.

Yeremi is 27 and from San Marcos, Texas. He competed alongside his brother, Liam, during The Amazing Race 35 on CBS. Yeremi is also a Marine Corps veteran, which likely gave him the physical and mental training necessary to endure many of The Challenge’s difficult aspects.

Olivia participated in her second final in four seasons of The Challenge. As many fans remember, she and Horacio Gutierrez amazed fans with their strong performance as a rookie team in Ride or Dies.

However, they were disqualified from the final after Olivia suffered that brutal injury to her face, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.