The Challenge’s Mark Long addresses All Stars spin-off’s potential cancellation after insider’s update

Ahead of MTV airing the finale for The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, Mark Long addressed the possible fate of the spin-off series.

Long, who initially debuted on MTV’s Road Rules franchise, became strongly associated with the cause to bring All Stars to life, and his vision ultimately worked.

The initial seasons featured the return of many of the MTV OGs that fans were interested in seeing again, including Trishelle Cannatella, Teck “Money” Holmes, Syrus Yarbrough, Ruthie Alcaide, Beth Stolarczyk, and Katie Cooley.

Additional seasons brought more returning characters, including Tina Barta, Cohutta Grindstaff, Casey Cooper, and Tyler Duckworth.

However, four years and five seasons later, the spin-off’s future seems unclear, as many fans have had less-than-stellar reactions to the latest installment.

Some have criticized the spin-off’s move from Paramount+ to MTV for the first time in five seasons. Others have blamed the cast and lack of entertainment.

All Stars Rivals brought back a classic Challenge theme and more OGs, including Frank Sweeney Fox, Shane Landrum, Sam McGinn, and Ashley Kelsey, but it also added several non-MTV cast members to the spin-off.

Mark Long addresses the future of All Stars as fans react

On Wednesday, Mark took to X to share an important reminder about The Challenge: All Stars, which, as of this report, hasn’t been renewed.

“Remember, not getting green lit yet AND being cancelled are two entirely different things…,” Mark wrote in his message.

Mark Long addresses the show. Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/X

Fans shared their thoughts about the spin-off in replies to Mark’s message regarding its potential fate.

“Needs to be on paramount plus. Had to buy another subscription package at 30 dollars just to watch the OG challenge and now all stars, while already having paramount,” a fan wrote.

Another posted, “Having arguably the worst cast of all time on AS5 isn’t helping matters, but I assume AS6 would be significantly better cast and season.”

The Rivals cast featured many MTV stars. However, several from the CBS show Big Brother participated, including Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Amber Borzotra, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

In addition, newer Challengers, including Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Corey Lay, and Melissa Reeves, were part of the cast.

“Of course but super concerning to say the least when the final is on tonight. Season 6 should have been filmed by now imo or at least started,” another fan wrote.

Another posted, “This show is no longer entertaining so I can’t imagine they’d bring it back unless you can guarantee some drama.”

Fans have thoughts on All Stars. Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/X

An insider shared a concerning All Stars update

Mark’s message about greenlit versus cancellation arrived after an insider’s earlier message regarding the spin-off.

On Tuesday, @GamerVev, a Challenge insider account known for providing generally reliable spoilers about The Challenge, shared an update.

“No plans for a 6th season of All Stars at the point, the network is preparing for 42 in the fall,” @GamerVev wrote.

GamerVev shares AS6 news. Pic credit: @GamerVev/X.com

Spoilers have arrived over the past few months regarding filming The Challenge 41. Competitors recently finished the final, bringing the new Season 41 champions.

Meanwhile, fans of All Stars are hoping that the spin-off can continue and more of the MTV OGs that have yet to appear can be seen again on their screens.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.