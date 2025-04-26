Big Brother 27: ‘We’ll see what’s coming next’ teases Julie

Julie Chen Moonves dropped a new Big Brother 27 tease.

But what does it all mean?

Recently, Big Brother teased the new season, and fans got excited about a possible early start.

Big Brother fans want the show to air in the summer. It has been difficult for some fans to keep up with the show during the fall months.

Now, we have a new tease from host Julie Chen Moonves.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could this early publicity mean that CBS and producers will move the premiere date back into June?

Julie Chen Moonves shares an exciting Big Brother post

A new Big Brother 27 tease has fans buzzing. Julie left several new images on Instagram, possibly indicating early production has begun.

“The cards are back! The wardrobe is back! We’ll see what’s coming next 👀👀😇🏡,” Julie captioned her post.

The first image shows Julie posing in a fun dress while holding cards.

The second photo has her with a huge smile as she strikes a new pose.

Fun comments from Big Brother alums

Julie received many supportive comments on her post. That included some celebratory comments from Big Brother alums.

“Red looks good on you queen,” wrote Big Brother 26 alum Lisa Weintraub.

“Our Queen!!! 👑❤️,” posted Brooklyn Rivera from BB26.

BB25 alum wrote, “little red riding hood wishes she could do it like julie chen moonves.”

Thousands of Instagram users have liked the post. Additional buzz has hit social media as a result.

A new post from Julie has Big Brother fans buzzing in the comments. Pic credit: @JulieChenMoonves/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

The Big Brother alums have been busy recently. From competing on The Amazing Race to having babies, former houseguests are enjoying life.

Brittany Hoopes from BB24 is having a rainbow baby. She was partnered with Michael Bruner that season, but now she is expecting a baby with her husband.

Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 got married. Many alumni attended to help celebrate the big day for Tommy and his husband.

Jessica Graf from BB19 is pregnant. After meeting her husband, Cody Nickson, in the Big Brother house, the couple won The Amazing Race and is about to increase their family size.

A “dream cast” for The Traitors 4 includes Big Brother alums. A new season will begin filming soon, likely including people from The Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation, and Survivor.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother is on hiatus on CBS.