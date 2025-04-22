Big Brother 27 coming soon to CBS?

A new Big Brother 27 tease has fans excited about the possibilities.

It’s almost summertime. That means a new season of Big Brother on CBS.

Details about BB27 have been scarce, limited to only teasers from the host and showrunners.

Host Julie Chen Moonves loves teasing Big Brother fans on social media.

Julie will randomly drop photos or images about the show, leading fans to create social media buzz about a new season.

But now the show has dropped an intriguing tease, leading some fans to hope it could return sooner than usual.

A tease for Big Brother 27

“Charli, the queen of summer, knows best. it’s about to be a BB summer,” reads a new social media post.

The folks running the Big Brother page used singer Charli XCX to reference Brat Summer.

Charlie XCX coined the term “brat summer.” The term was also referenced on the Big Brother Live Feeds last year.

The caption also featured many hashtags. The post brought attention to Big Brother, BB27, Charli XCX, and Coachella.

The image has Charli XCX on stage with the word “BB SUMMER” in capital letters behind her.

Big Brother fans are excited about the social media post

Many Big Brother fans have already posted on social media following the Charli XCX tease.

“Omg I’m so excited!!! Hopefully I’ll be in the house this summer!!!” wrote one fan.

“I sure hope BB SM is back to cooking this summer. They are my second favorite thing about BB last year. JANKIE,” posted another fun.

“BB SM” is an acronym for Big Brother social media. Fans use it to debate, celebrate, and share information.

“Cast me I’ll make it a brat summer in that house!! 🤭,” posted an excited fan.

“SEE YA SOON BIG BROTHER HOUSE !!!!” shouted another fan.

Big Brother fans are excited about the BB27 season. Pic credit: @BigBrotherCBS/Instagram

An early Big Brother 27 season?

Could the teasing mean the Big Brother 27 start date is earlier than usual?

Lately, seasons have begun in late July or early August, meaning much of the summer has ended before Big Brother even begins.

Many Big Brother fans hope the BB27 cast begins playing the game in June. An early start date would be very nice.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 got married. The former houseguest recently tied the knot with many Big Brother alums in attendance.

A “dream cast” for The Traitors 4 includes Big Brother alums. The new season will also likely feature people from Survivor, The Real Housewives, and Bachelor Nation.

Jessica Graf from BB19 is pregnant. She met her husband, Cody Nickson, in the Big Brother house.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother is on hiatus on CBS.