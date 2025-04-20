Big Brother alum Tommy Bracco is married

Big Brother alum Tommy Bracco just got married.

The former houseguest tied the knot this weekend, and fellow alums are celebrating on social media.

Tommy got engaged to Joey Macli in May 2023.

Roughly two years later, the couple is now married.

Big Brother fans met Tommy when he was on the BB21 cast.

Tommy was on the season featuring fellow players Nicole Anthony and Ovi Kabir, two people who attended the big wedding.

Holly Allen celebrates the big day with the happy couple

Big Brother 21 runner-up Holly Allen shared a great picture on social media.

“Guys, don’t freak out. But… IT’S HAPPENING!!!” Holly wrote.

As shown below, she snapped a great photo from the wedding.

Tommy and Joey got married. Pic credit: @joeymacli/Instagram

Below is another photo shared on Instagram. This one features the happy couple (center) on the big day. They look great in their black tuxes.

Tommy Bracco from BB21 got married. Pic credit: @joeymacli/Instagram

Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 celebrates Tommy Bracco’s wedding

Nicole Fontanez shared a fun post with pictures and videos from Tommy Bracco’s wedding. Her name change comes from recently getting married herself.

“Beautiful day celebrating the new Mr. & Mr. Bracco-Macli ❤️,” Nicole wrote.

Nicole was named America’s Favorite Houseguest on the season Tommy also played. She would return for Big Brother 22 (All-Stars 2).

Below is Nicole’s post. It begins with her standing with her husband. The second photo features them standing with the happy couple, and everyone is smiling.

Later in her post, we see Ovi pop up as everyone dances at the wedding.

Big Brother 21 alum Christie Murphy also shared a great post on her Instagram Story.

“Congratulations to the happy couple! There is truly NO BETTER definition for ‘perfect match’ than YOU TWO,” Christie wrote.

“Literally had to take the audio out of this because we were literally just screaming like dying seagulls,” an added message reads.

A wedding for Tommy and Joey. Pic credit: @joeymacli/Instagram

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Tommy Bracco as a player (Big Brother 21 in 2019).

Big Brother is on hiatus on CBS.