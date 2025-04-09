Jessica Nickson from Big Brother 19 is pregnant again

Big Brother alum Jessica Nickson is pregnant again.

The four-time mom is expecting another baby and revealed some ultrasound photos online.

Big Brother fans met Jessica Graf when she was on the BB19 cast.

The Summer 2017 season featured Cody Nickson, Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Christmas Abbott.

Jessica and Cody struck up a showmance that continued after the season ended.

The couple even went on The Amazing Race and won the $1 million prize that season.

Jessica and Cody later got married and already have four kids. That’s in addition to Cody’s daughter from an earlier relationship.

Now, they will have an even bigger family with this latest announcement.

Jessica Nickson is having a baby!

“Baby Girl #5!!!!! Coming October 2025 🎀,” Jessica Nickson wrote on Instagram.

“Name suggestions requested because we’re fresh out!” she added to her caption.

The name suggestion is a joke referencing how many girls the family already has.

Atlas, Carter, Gemma, and Maverick are the four daughters. Paisley is the kiddo from Cody’s previous relationship.

The couple must keep trying if Cody wants a son with his wife.

Jessica also shared ultrasound images with her Instagram announcement. In successive slides, the couple embraces outside of their home.

Support from Big Brother alums

Many Big Brother alums have left kind words for the happy couple.

“Omg congratulations!!! Yall make the prettiest babies👏❤️,” wrote Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd.

“Anotha one (DJ Khaled voice) 🔥 Congrats!” joked BB17 alum Paulie Calafiore.

“Another nickson baby for me to love,” wrote Bayleigh Dayton from BB20 and BB22.

Fans, followers, and BB alums share their support for Jessica Nickson. Pic credit: @TheJessicaNickson/Instagram

