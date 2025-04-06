The Traitors 4 cast: A dream cast was revealed with Survivor and Big Brother alums

The Traitors 4 cast won’t be revealed for a while, but it’s never too early to start thinking about it.

A third season of the hit reality competition show recently ended, with Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, and Dolores Catania splitting the prize pool this past season.

Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello from The Challenge stole the money from everyone on The Traitors 2.

Even before Season 3 ended in March, rumors began about who would be on the show next time.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Amanda Kimmel from Survivor, Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Nick Viall from The Bachelor were linked to The Traitors 4.

Who would viewers love to see on the show? A new list provides some more ideas.

A dream list for The Traitors 4 cast released

There are 24 names on a dream cast list for The Traitors 4 that was recently released.

The names are from across the reality TV genre and include alums from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother, The Bachelor, and Survivor.

Below are the names who appeared on the list:

Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Angela Keeley from Survivor.

Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother and The Challenge.

Princess Eugenie (a British Royal).

Gypsy-Rose Blancard from Gypsy Rose: Live After Lock Up.

Hannah Brown from The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars.

Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle and Dancing with the Stars

Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC).

Ika Wong from Big Brother Canada.

Jerri Manthey from Survivor.

Josh Martinez from Big Brother and The Challenge.

Jujubee from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Kate Gosselin from Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

Mary Cosby from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC).

Mel B from The Spice Girls and America’s Got Talent.

Omarosa from The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Paige DeSorbo from Summer House.

Plane Jane from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Russell Hantz from Survivor.

Shannon Storms Beador from The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC).

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard from Flavor of Love and House of Villains.

What do you think about these ideas for The Traitors 4 cast? Who would you add to the show?

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock.