The Traitors 4 rumors: Who will be on new cast?

It’s never too early for The Traitors 4 rumors.

A new season will soon film in Scotland, with more reality TV royalty competing at the castle.

It may seem early to discuss the next season since The Traitors 3 recently ended, but the episodes are filmed way before air dates.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, and Dolores Catania split the prize pool this past season.

The quartet made it to the end by removing the final Traitor (Britney Haynes) despite her arguments that she was one of them.

This was a much different ending than when Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello from The Challenge stole the money from everyone on The Traitors 2.

Early rumors for The Traitors 4 cast

Many names are being floated for the new season of The Traitors. With so many reality TV shows, the producers have many people to choose from.

The folks at Vegas Insider put out some fun odds for people who could be on the show next, but remember, this was simply for entertainment purposes.

Some names make sense, but nobody has been confirmed by show producers or people at Peacock.

As expected, many people from Bachelor Nation, Survivor, and the Real Housewives franchises have come up.

Among the names rumored to be on The Traitors 4 cast are Amanda Kimmel from Survivor, Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nick Viall from The Bachelor, and Caroline Brooks from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

But below are the 10 names that received the best odds to appear on The Traitors 4. Remember, these are just guesses.

Brandi Cyrus (Miley Cyrus’s sister, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer) Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset) Aubry Bracco (Survivor) Frankie Grande (Big Brother, Big Brother: Reindeer Games) Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars) Russell Hantz (Survivor) Emmitt Smith (Dancing with the Stars, NFL legend) Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset) Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Yul Kwon (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Gabby Windey, Andy Cohen, Dylan Efron, and Dolores Catania at the reunion for The Traitors 3. Pic credit: Griffin Nagel/PEACOCK

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock.