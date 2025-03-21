Big Brother 27 teased by host Julie Chen Moonves: ‘Ready For BB’

The Big Brother 27 season is coming soon.

New episodes of the reality competition show arrive this summer.

An exact start date hasn’t been revealed, but social media buzz is increasing.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has helped create new interest with several online pots.

It appears that she’s ready to get back to work after the long winter hiatus.

A new Instagram post from the long-time host celebrates spring as she looks forward to summer.

Julie Chen Moonves says that she’s ready for Big Brother

“First Day of Spring, but already ready for Summer. Anyone else have Big Brother on the Brain? 👀⌚️☀️,” Julie Chen Moonves posted on Instagram.

Her post also included a video with the phrases “Is It Summer Yet?” and “Ready For BB” splashed across the front.

Upbeat music plays in the background as Julie acts bored in her kitchen, sitting room, and various hallways.

We are still months away from learning specifics about Big Brother 27, but it’s never too early for the buzz to begin.

Check out her fun video below. Are you ready for summer yet?

More details about Big Brother 27

The Big Brother producers revealed they are bringing back certain twists from Big Brother 26.

Fans enjoyed the AI Arena Challenge from eviction nights, where the three nominees competed for safety.

The AI Arena Challenge added more unpredictability to the show because nobody knew ahead of time who the final two nominees would be each week.

This means the BB27 cast will likely return to having three nominees each week, but hopefully not through an Artificial Intelligence theme.

Many processes and twists could lead to the three nominees each week, and having more freedom with the eviction night challenges could increase excitement.

We don’t know the Big Brother 27 theme yet, and producers may not have decided yet. There are still several months left before the real work begins.

Stay tuned. We will share any new information about Big Brother 27 and the new cast as we come across it. For now, pencil in a start date at the end of June or early July 2025.

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.