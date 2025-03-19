Big Brother alums teased from the set of The Amazing Race 38

Phil Keoghan shared a message from the start line of The Amazing Race 38.

This is a continued push to create buzz for the upcoming season, especially due to the unique theme.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Big Brother took over a new season of The Amazing Race.

Every team will include at least one Big Brother alum in the world race.

In total, 14 Big Brother alums are rumored to be on The Amazing Race 38.

Even though The Amazing Race 37 airs on Wednesday nights this spring, CBS is already pushing a season that will air next year.

Phil teases TAR38 from the start line

“A MESSAGE FROM THE START LINE OF THE AMAZING RACE 38,” reads a new Instagram post.

TAR host Phil Keoghan is shown standing in the Netherlands as he awaits the arrival of the new teams. He even drops a huge tease about the cast.

“We can’t wait to keep on racing! See you for #AmazingRace Season 38— and in the meantime, keep joining us on Wednesdays on @cbstv for Season 37! 🌎,” reads the caption to the post.

“Hey, this is Phil Keoghan from The Amazing Race,” the video begins. “I am in Hoorn right now, which is about 45 minutes outside Amsterdam in the Netherlands.”

“And I’m waiting for teams to arrive here for the start of Season 38,” Phil continues. “Our contestants have just touched down. They’ll be making their way here. They are out of the house and ready for this season of The Amazing Race.”

Did you catch the sly Big Brother reference?

Phil speaks some more about the show in the video below. The stage has been set for an exciting new cast to race and help draw attention to the world of Big Brother.

We should see The Amazing Race 38 on CBS during the fall of 2025. The new episodes should air after Survivor 49 on Wednesday nights.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.