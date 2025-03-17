Big Brother takes over The Amazing Race: A look at the rumored cast that includes three former winners

The Amazing Race 38 cast may have been revealed.

Some new rumors present a full TAR 38 cast list.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Big Brother has taken over a new season of The Amazing Race.

Each team features a Big Brother alum and one of their loved ones, except for a team featuring two former houseguests.

This is a huge crossover for the reality competition shows, but Big Brother alums have had past success on The Amazing Race.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf from BB19 won The Amazing Race 30.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from BB23 won The Amazing Race 34 a few years later.

Who from Big Brother is on The Amazing Race 38 cast?

An interesting graphic was shared online today that showcases the 13 teams rumored to be on TAR 38.

Many names have been mentioned on social media over the past few weeks as possible racers.

Now it seems the names have been confirmed, with many coming from the recent Big Brother seasons.

The TAR 38 cast reportedly includes several past winners: Chelsie Baham from Big Brother 26, Jag Bains from Big Brother 25, and Taylor Hale from Big Brother 24.

Check out the rumored cast list and share what you think. Weigh in below with any comments you have.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister Stephanie.

Below is the graphic that was shared online. It puts faces to names and lets viewers of The Amazing Race get to know these rumored cast members.

The show is reportedly already filming Season 38, so more rumors could surface later.

More news from reality TV

A former Big Brother winner was jailed again. He has had many legal problems following his time in the Big Brother house.

Here’s everything you should know about Survivor 50. The huge season is coming soon for CBS and host Jeff Probst continues to tease the fans.

We have an update on Claire and Derek from BB23. They began a showmance in the Big Brother jury house and then appeared on The Amazing Race.

Previous seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS. The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.