Big Brother alums sequestered for The Amazing Race, rumored cast members hit social media

The cast for The Amazing Race 38 has been sequestered.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, TAR 38 features a Big Brother alum on each team.

Details are scarce, but the new season features a former Big Brother houseguest teamed up with a loved one on each team.

This is a huge crossover between Big Brother and The Amazing Race and a risky one for CBS.

Many Big Brother alums have found success with The Amazing Race, with two teams of former houseguests winning the $1 million prize.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf from BB19 won The Amazing Race 30. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from BB23 won The Amazing Race 34.

A sequestered cast and online rumors about The Amazing Race 38

“The #TAR38 cast, which will feature Big Brother players and loved ones, leaves for sequester today. I’m actually a little more excited than I thought I would be, but everyone’s expectations are different!” expressed Sharon Tharp.

Sharon typically has an inside track on casts for reality competition shows, and she is excited about this crossover event between Big Brother and The Amazing Race.

Many possible cast photos have also surfaced online, hinting at who might be racing this time. CBS has not confirmed any names, but some former houseguests have left clues.

Below is a video interview with Rubina Bernabe from Big Brother 26. She mentioned wanting to be on The Amazing Race during her pre-season interviews. And she certainly hinted at this being her next stop.

Another social media user combined many of the online rumors into a graphic that is easy to examine.

The image below features 12 teams, most of which feature recent Big Brother players.

Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22 is shown with her husband, BB25 winner Jag Bains with his brother, and Matt Hardeman from BB26 is shown with his mom.

Additional Big Brother alums (in the graphic) include Azah Awasum from BB23, Big Brother 17 winner Steve Moses, Michael Bruner from BB24, and Angela Murray from BB26.

As a reminder, these are all just rumors thus far, but more details should be leaked soon. Since the players are sequestered to begin filming their season of The Amazing Race, people will spot them soon in the wild.

Previous seasons of The Amazing Race and Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. Big Brother is on hiatus.