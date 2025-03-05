Survivor 50 voting: A look at some fan voting results

The Survivor 50 voting is underway, and fans are having fun with it.

Jeff Probst and the other Survivor producers have given fans control of many aspects of the groundbreaking season.

During the Survivor 48 season premiere, fan voting opened up online.

Four topics were presented in the first round of voting, potentially leading to the return of the “live” Survivor reunion shows.

Throughout the Survivor 48 season, more voting topics will be revealed, giving fans more chances to weigh in.

One thing to note is that Jeff already said “no” to 39-day seasons.

An early look at the Survivor 50 fan voting

Survivor fans could vote for tribe colors, whether or not the tribes get rice, if the Fire-Making Challenge should remain, and if the winner should be revealed in Fiji or at a live reunion show.

Fans have had a week to place those votes online, with the official results to be revealed later. More voting will take place as the season progresses.

A fan page polled Survivor fans who weighed in with how they voted. It revealed some interesting results. While unofficial, these early results show a trend among fans.

61 percent of fans voted for option B for tribe colors.

62 percent of fans want the players to get rice.

66 percent of fans want to remove the Fire-Making Challenge.

91 percent of fans want a live Survivor reunion show in Los Angeles.

Again, these poll results are unofficial, but the fan site claimed that “thousands” of votes were placed, giving a good sample size.

“Do you agree with the results? What categories do you hope you can vote on in the future? Remember Jeff Probst said we won’t be voting every week so stayed tune till when we can vote again,” the post noted.

Comment below with your wishes for what Survivor fans can vote on next.

Below is an X that showcases the different tribe color options. This fan was frustrated with the choices, stating, “Survivor really gave us the worst tribe color choices.”

Man.

Survivor really gave us the worst tribe color choices 💀

I know I shouldn’t have given my hopes up and thought we would have had free choice but cmon now

Like we couldn’t have had some better combinations and fresh new colors 😭 #Survivor48 #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/4LStyBh1fj — Alexxxx :3 (@Contrale0309) February 27, 2025

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+, as are new episodes from Survivor 48.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.