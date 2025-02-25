Survivor 48 cast: Tribes revealed for new season

The Survivor 48 cast is ready for its time in the sun.

A new season of the hit reality competition show begins Wednesday, February 26.

Eighteen new castaways played for the $1 million cash prize, and someone will likely get an invite back for Survivor 50.

The new season was filmed in Fiji, with Jeff Probst returning as the host.

Jeff has been providing many teases about the new season, intermixed in his interviews about Survivor 50.

But before we can get to that monumental 50th season, two more seasons with fresh faces need to air on CBS.

The Survivor 48 cast and their tribes

Below is the Survivor 48 cast list, broken down into tribes. There are three tribes to begin the new season. They are Vula, Lagi, and Civa.

Civa Tribe:

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

Chrissy Sarnowsky – A 55-year-old Firefighter from the South Side of Chicago, IL.

David Kinne – A 39-year-old Stunt Performer from Buena Park, CA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 31-year-old Attorney from Brooklyn, NY.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Lagi Tribe:

Bianca Roses – A 33-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student / PhD Candidate from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 38-year-old Debate Professor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Star Toomey – A 28-year-old Sales Expert from Augusta, GA.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Music Producer from Los Angeles, CA.

Vula Tribe:

Cedrek McFadden – A 45-year-old Surgeon from Greenville, SC.

Justin Pioppi – A 29-year-old Pizza Restaurant Manager from Winthrop, MA.

Kevin Leung – A 34-year-old Finance Manager from Livermore, CA.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Substance Abuse Counselor from Philadelphia, PA.

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist / Marketing Professional from Simi Valley, CA.

Stephanie Berger – A 38-year-old Tech Product Worker from Brooklyn, NY.

As a reminder, the Survivor 48 cast has its first episode on February 26. It’s a two-hour debut, followed by 90-minute episodes later this winter and spring.

Below is a new segment from when Jeff stopped by CBS Mornings to promote the new season.

Survivor fans get to vote on Season 50

After each Survivor 48 episode, fans get to vote on aspects of Survivor 50.

Jeff teased what fans can vote on. His list included whether or not the hit show returns to having live reunion episodes. Fans will also vote on everything from Advantages to tribe colors. It’s an interesting treat for the fans.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.