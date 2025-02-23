Survivor 50: Jeff Probst announces fan voting, possible live Survivor reunion show

Jeff Probst just revealed that Survivor 50 “is in your hands.”

The long-time Survivor host dropped an Instagram video announcing that fan voting will impact the upcoming season.

This is huge news for the show, giving fans a say on how Survivor 50 will progress.

“#Survivor 50…is in the hands of the fans! #realitytv #fans #cbs,” reads the new post featuring Jeff.

It has already led many Survivor fans and alums to leave exciting comments in the first few hours.

Survivor producers allowing the fans to control how the season works could lead to big ratings for CBS.

Jeff Probst reveals fan voting for Survivor 50

“Breaking news Survivor fans! Season 50 is in your hands. That’s right, you hear me, we are turning the game over to you,” Jeff begins the Instagram video.

“Throughout the airing of Season 48, we’re gonna be opening votes for you to determine key elements that will shape Season 50,” Jeff added.

What do Survivor fans get to vote on for Season 50?

Jeff elaborated on what Survivor 50 would entail as he spoke to an audience. He noted that producers would not decide the game design, with fans taking on that role.

He then explained what Survivor fans get to vote on, with those votes happening while Survivor 48 episodes are airing.

Jeff teased that Idols, twists, and Advantages will be under fan control. He also revealed that the Survivor 50 cast members won’t know what fans have decided before they begin playing.

During the Survivor 48 season premiere, fans will get to vote on four things.

The first four topics are the color of the tribe buffs, whether the tribes get rice or have to earn it, whether or not the Fire-Making Challenge still happens at the final four, and if there is a live Survivor reunion show or the winner gets revealed in Fiji.

Here’s Jeff’s full comments about the #Survivor 50 fan vote element, including the first 4 things we’ll vote on Wednesday night:

-Tribe colors

-Rice or no rice

-Final 4 firemaking: Yes or no

-Live reunion in LA or after show in Fiji pic.twitter.com/DBbTBCTJSr — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) February 23, 2025

More news and notes from Survivor

CBS dropped the full Survivor 48 cast list, which includes bios for the 18 new players. Will the stunt performer be a favorite to become the Survivor 48 winner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Survivor 48. Our report breaks down what fans should expect when tuning in on Wednesday nights this year.

As a reminder, the Survivor 48 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 26. It’s a two-hour installment, and fans get to meet the new players. It’s also the first night of fan voting for Survivor 50.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.