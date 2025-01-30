Survivor 48 cast list revealed by CBS: Here are the new bios

The Survivor 48 cast list has been revealed.

CBS finally announced the Survivor 2025 players, giving fans an advanced look at the new season.

Many cast names had been leaked online before the official announcement, but release day is always fun.

During the Survivor 47 finale, host Jeff Probst revealed a roughly two-minute clip that gave us a peek at the Survivor 48 cast.

Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It’s a two-hour installment on the first night.

Beginning with the second episode, the Survivor 2025 season slides to its (now standard) 90-minute time slot.

The Survivor 48 cast list with bios

Below are the 18 new castaways featured on Survivor 48. Everyone is new to the game; another New Era season has been filmed.

The group features a fire captain, a firefighter from Chicago, a stunt performer, a music producer, and a PE teacher.

Bianca Roses – A 33-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Cedrek McFadden – A 45-year-old Surgeon from Greenville, SC.

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

Chrissy Sarnowsky – A 55-year-old Firefighter from the South Side of Chicago, IL.

David Kinne – A 39-year-old Stunt Performer from Buena Park, CA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student / PhD Candidate from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Justin Pioppi – A 29-year-old Pizza Restaurant Manager from Winthrop, MA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Leung – A 34-year-old Finance Manager from Livermore, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 31-year-old Attorney from Brooklyn, NY.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Substance Abuse Counselor from Philadelphia, PA.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist / Marketing Professional from Simi Valley, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 38-year-old Debate Professor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Star Toomey – A 28-year-old Sales Expert from Augusta, GA.

Stephanie Berger – A 38-year-old Tech Product Worker from Brooklyn, NY.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Music Producer from Los Angeles, CA.

“New Year, New Season, New Castaways!! 🤩,” reads the caption to a new Instagram post teasing the Survivor 48 cast.

“We asked the #Survivor 48 cast to share a fun fact about themselves. This is what they had to share,” the caption continues. Check out the post below and see what the castaways have shared.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 48 debuts Wednesday, February 26 at 8/7c on CBS.