Survivor 50: Former winner gets push from reality star to get another chance

Work on the Survivor 50 cast continues. Host Jeff Probst and the other producers are trying to create the perfect group of castaways.

Jeff already revealed that the Survivor 50 cast will feature former players who bring joy to the game.

Many names have come up on social media from fans who have a vested interest in that upcoming season. But one reality TV star is pushing hard for a particular former winner.

Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes has an idea and wants Jeff to listen.

Danielle has been involved in reality competition shows for years, having recently played on Big Brother: Reindeer Games at CBS.

Danielle can be seen on a new season of The Traitors for Peacock this winter.

Vecepia Towery-Robinson gets a push from Danielle Reyes

Vecepia Towery-Robinson won Survivor: Marquesas in 2002.

The Sole Survivor from Season 4 beat Neleh Dennis in a close 4-3 vote, taking home the $1 million prize after a grueling 39 days.

That memorable season also featured Boston Rob Mariano as a first-time player (he was voted out seventh before the jury phase).

Vecepia has not appeared on the show a second time despite many themes that would have been a good fit (All-Stars, Winners at War, etc).

Vecepia has one champion who is continuously posting on social media to get the attention of Jeff Probst.

“Hey @JeffProbst is Vecepia hiding behind an immunity idol or something? What’s the hold-up? Play your social game and give her a call already!” Danielle Reyes wrote in a new post. She added several hashtags as well.

“Hey @JeffProbst , did you snuff out Vecepia’s torch so hard you forgot she won? Relight it and give her a call already,” Danielle wrote the previous day.

Hey @JeffProbst , did you snuff out Vecepia’s torch so hard you forgot she won? Relight it and give her a call already. @survivorcbs #VecepiaSurvivor50 #Survivor50 #JusticeForVee pic.twitter.com/ucNkrSCLUf — Danielle Reyes (@DaniHenReyes) January 14, 2025

Danielle added her unique sense of humor in a post from a day earlier where Jeff was shown wearing a nice blue shirt.

“Hey @JeffProbst we get it—you love a good blue shirt. But is it so tight you forgot Vecepia exists? Loosen up and make the call,” Danielle wrote on X.

Hey @JeffProbst we get it—you love a good blue shirt. But is it so tight you forgot Vecepia exists? Loosen up and make the call. @survivorcbs #VecepiaSurvivor50 #Survivor50 #JusticeForVee pic.twitter.com/7MXsVptFyq — Danielle Reyes (@DaniHenReyes) January 13, 2025

Danielle has been busy promoting The Traitors 3, but she is also diving in on trying to get Vecepia on the Survivor 50 cast. Will she succeed? Stay tuned and we will watch for more posts from Danielle.

