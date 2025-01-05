Survivor 47 ratings reveal impressive stats for Fall 2024

Even after 47 seasons, Survivor remains a ratings hit for CBS.

The final Fall 2024 ratings have been released, and Survivor has taken home more accolades.

Rachel LaMont was recently named the Survivor 47 winner over Sam Phalen, and more seasons are coming.

The new seasons of Survivor air Wednesday nights on CBS, beginning at 8/7c each week. Producers have been given 90 minutes to work with during recent years and two-hour premiere nights to introduce the new casts.

It’s a tough timeslot at 8/7c on Wednesdays, especially with Chicago Med at NBC leading the way, but Survivor is also aided by people using their DVRs.

The extended numbers add millions of viewers through streaming (Paramount+), but these television rankings are based on regular viewing.

How did the Survivor 47 ratings do in Fall 2024?

Survivor 47 was the top-rated TV show during the Fall of 2024 when discounting sports programs.

These numbers come from a final ratings report shared by TV Line. It underscores how much Survivor fans still love their show.

Survivor 47 scored a 0.91 rating in the key demographic (viewers aged 18-49).

The key demo is a number that advertisers focus on when deciding where commercials should air during primetime hours.

Ratings numbers are based on the total weekly audience, including live viewers and the following seven days of playback through DVRs.

The 0.91 mark also makes Survivor 47 the top-rated reality TV show.

The average viewership for Survivor 47 episodes was 5.95 million, making it the second-best number among all reality TV shows.

Overall, viewership numbers are down from the early Survivor seasons, but so is television viewership. Streaming has taken many viewers away from the primary networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX), but Survivor still ranks among the most-watched shows.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.