Chicago Med schedule: Upcoming episode airs at new time

Chicago Med fans will see a shift in the NBC schedule for an upcoming January 2025 episode.

The Chicago shows are on winter hiatus, with no new episodes airing in December 2024.

Previous episodes from Chicago Med Season 10 are available for streaming on Peacock, but fans must be patient for new content.

The Chicago Med winter premiere is on Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c. NBC airs the Chicago Fire winter premiere that night at 9/8c and finishes the evening with the Chicago P.D. winter premiere (10/9c).

The winter premieres have already been filmed, so they are just waiting for January 8.

Chicago Med left off on some huge cliffhangers during the fall finale. Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber) tried to resign after he was demoted.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) also got stabbed by the wife of a former patient.

Chicago Med fans were left with many questions about the future of Archer and Goodwin on the show.

Chicago Med episodes scheduled for January 2025

Below is a breakdown of the January 2025 schedule for Chicago Med.

As a reminder, the Chicago Med winter premiere airs on Wednesday, January 8.

January 29 is worth noting because Med and Fire swap places. This is a big night for the One Chicago shows because it’s when the crossover arrives.

A huge three-show crossover begins with an explosion on Fire, continues with Med swamped with patients at 9/8c, and ends with P.D. investigating everything at 10/9c.

January 8: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 (winter premiere) at 8/7c.

January 15: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 at 8/7c.

January 22: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 11 at 8/7c.

January 29: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12 (crossover event) at 9/8c.

More exciting news from the One Chicago shows

Here are all the details about the One Chicago crossover. This is the first crossover event on NBC in a few years. Expect it to be heavily promoted as the drop date approaches.

Steven Weber recently spoke about his future on the show. He has played Dr. Dean Archer for a while, but Med writers have put his character in a corner.

Chicago Med has threatened to kill off Sharon Goodwin. Would the writers write out one of the few remaining characters from Season 1?

Below is a teaser from the upcoming One Chicago crossover. “It’s giving #crossover energy 💥 #onechicago January 29th xo,” Chicago Med star Jessy Schram wrote.

