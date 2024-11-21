Chicago Med fall finale: Is Steven Weber (Dr. Archer) leaving Chicago Med?

The Chicago Med fall finale aired Wednesday night and left fans with important questions. Many of them revolved around Steven Weber and Dr. Dean Archer.

The writers set up intense drama between Dr. Archer and Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos). It got very dicey when they lost a patient they had been treating.

Archer told Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to demote Lenox, stating he couldn’t work with her. But she didn’t side with him.

During Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 7, Goodwin revealed that Archer had been demoted and Lenox was in charge of the ED. They were no longer working with co-chiefs.

The fall finale explored that narrative even further on November 20, with Archer seemingly pushed to the point of resigning.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We didn’t learn whether or not Archer resigned, as the episode ended without fully resolving the plot point. That led to many social media inquiries about Dr. Archer possibly leaving Chicago Med.

What did Steven Weber say about the Chicago Med fall finale?

Actor Steven Weber spoke to NBC Insider during the Chicago Med fall finale.

“I think they [Archer and Lenox] both have histories of disappointment, of frustration, even some trauma…” Weber told NBC Insider.

“He was really unlikable… the interesting thing about Archer is that he’s had time to evolve; he still can be kind of prick-ish and, you know, uptight,” Weber exposed.

“Lenox is a challenge because maybe she reminds Archer of himself, and he doesn’t like it. So that’s paradoxical too. She triggers him because she reminds him of himself. But Archer is not [that person] anymore. So he’s got to find a way to figure out how to work with [Lenox],” Weber concluded.

So what does all this mean? It sounds like Weber is relaying that Archer has changed and his character as a future at Gaffney.

With the opportunity to reveal that he was leaving Chicago Med, Weber spoke about the characters instead. The door appears wide open for him to stick with the show and be a focal point of the winter premiere.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Here’s when Chicago Med returns in 2025. We have seen the final new episode for 2024 and the winter hiatus has begun.

Dr. Sarah Reese returned during the Chicago Med fall finale. Fans hadn’t seen Dr. Reese since the premiere of Season 4, and here’s a breakdown of why Reese left Med.

A three-show crossover event is coming to One Chicago. We haven’t seen a true crossover event between the three shows in many years, but one is now in the works.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.