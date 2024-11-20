When is the winter premeire of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.?

NBC has revealed the winter premiere date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

It’s good news that we know when to tune back in after the long winter hiatus. NBC has lots of holiday programming that will take over Wednesday nights during primetime this holiday season.

The fall finales for Med, Fire, and P.D. arrive on Wednesday, November 20.

The winter hiatus after Chicago P.D. runs its closing credits for the November 20 episode. We won’t see new episodes again until 2025.

We have been fortunate to see eight new episodes for the One Chicago shows this fall – that’s eight more than we got last fall.

Last fall, Hollywood had a Writers Strike and then a strike by the actors and actresses. It halted production on most shows

When is the winter premiere for the One Chicago shows?

The One Chicago winter hiatus ends on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The shows will return on the first non-holiday Wednesday of 2025.

While some dramas aren’t returning until later in the winter, the One Chicago shows jump back into new content early in January.

Below is a breakdown of which One Chicago episodes will debut on January 8.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 airs at 8/7c on January 8.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 airs at 9/8c on January 8.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9 airs at 10/9c on January 8.

The One Chicago shows tend to enter breaks on cliffhangers, which means Med, Fire, and P.D. will likely return with a bang in January.

While the shows are down, fans can stream episodes from earlier this season on Peacock. The service also provides older seasons with important characters from the past.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.