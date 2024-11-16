What really happened to Herrmann on Chicago Fire? Actor David Eigenberg speaks about absence

We have some answers about what happened to Herrmann on Chicago Fire. Fans noticed his absence, but the network didn’t address the situation.

Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann is an important cog at Firehouse 51. David Eigenberg has played the character since the very first season.

Herrmann works on Engine 51 and is one of the older members of the house. He and Mouch come from the old school (of firefighting) and lend their advice to the younger generation.

Many fans thought Herrmann would become the new chief for Firehouse 51, especially since the former chief wanted it that way. But after Chief Wallace Boden left, he was replaced by Chief Dom Pascal.

Herrmann hesitated to take the tests necessary for promotions within the Chicago Fire Department. But he got back on track and is now seeking that promotion (along with Mouch).

It had been assumed that Herrmann was off-screen studying for his tests during his recent absence (he missed two straight episodes). Now the actor who plays him has revealed some important information.

Where is Herrmann from Chicago Fire?

“I was out for a couple [episodes]. I snapped my Achilles tendon, so I got knocked out for a bit. It’s been a weird year,” David Eigenberg revealed in a new interview.

He suffered an injury that would impact his filming schedule, explaining why the recent episodes haven’t been clear on Herrmann’s location. While it made sense for Herrmann to be studying for his promotion tests, this adds further context to his absence.

Eigenberg didn’t clarify how many episodes he missed, and he doesn’t appear in the press photos for the upcoming fall finale. It should be noted that the episode synopsis does mention him by name.

“Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call,” reads the synopsis for the next new episode (Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8).

While Eigneberg didn’t reveal any spoilers about the upcoming installment, he did hint at being back for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11. That episode won’t air until 2025, though.

