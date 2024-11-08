Chicago Fire star finally out of hospital, shares new behind-the-scenes set photos

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri provided a great update for his fans. He is finally out of the hospital and doing “much better” after his medical scare.

Daniel has played Firefighter Darren Ritter on the Chicago Fire cast since early in Season 7. More than 100 episodes later, he is still an integral part of the show.

Ritter’s first appearance was during Chicago Fire Season 7, Episode 2. Fans interested in checking it out can stream it on Peacock. That episode is called Going to War.

Recently, Ritter was given a spot on Truck 81, so he now works under Lieutenant Stella Kidd instead of Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann.

Shifting bosses was an interesting move for the show, and it allowed for some new character interactions, notably between Ritter and Firefighter Sam Carver.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shockingly, Daniel is now in his seventh season of the show, especially after joining the cast so far into its run.

Daniel Kyri reveals he is out of the hospital

Earlier this week, Daniel Kyri revealed he had been hospitalized. The news shocked his social media account, but he had an important message for his followers.

Now, Daniel has updated everyone that he has been released from the hospital. He also shared an Instagram photo dump that included behind-the-scenes photos from the Chicago Fire set.

You can scroll through his post to see some fun photos on-set and off-set with some co-stars.

“Something about ••• joy 🍃 and living and gratitude 🕊️ not sure but here’s this,” Daniel captioned the post.

“That’s my baby 🥰 THATS MY DAAAD,” Chicago Fire actress Miranda Rae Mayo commented. She plays Stella Kidd on the hit NBC show.

“We love you!!! Are you feeling better???” asked a fan.

“I am out of the hospital ☺️,” Daniel responded.

Many additional fans, friends, and co-workers left messages for Daniel.

Jocelyn Hudon, who now plays Paramedic Lyla Novak on Chicago Fire, left Daniel a heart emoji.

Another fan stated that she hoped Daniel was feeling better.

“I am much better, thank you,’ he responded to the fan.

Daniel Kyri interacts with fans and co-workers on social media. Pic credit: @DanielKyri/Instagram

More from the world of One Chicago

Is Jake Lockett leaving the Chicago Fire cast? Here’s what we know about the Sam Carver actor’s situation. Fans became worried after the most recent episode.

Chicago Med may bring back characters from the past. The new showrunner teased some interesting information that could impact the show’s future.

NBC also advertised someone leaving Chicago Med. It could set up some drama for the upcoming episodes.

Peacock streams previous episodes of Chicago Fire. The service also provides older episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.