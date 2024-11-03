Chicago Med spoilers: New showrunner has interest in ‘bringing back characters from the past’

Chicago Med spoilers directly from the boss are worth examining as Season 10 episodes continue airing on NBC.

The new season has presented Med fans with much excitement in the ED, spurred by some new faces.

Sarah Ramos now plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox, and Darren Barnet plays Dr. John Frost. Last season, they added Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley.

Allen MacDonald became the new Chicago Med showrunner for Season 10, and he claimed to have binge-watched all 176 episodes before taking the job.

MacDonald has fresh ideas for the show, including building the world and character arcs of the showrunners before him. But that’s not all.

When he was interviewed about the new season, MacDonald made some interesting statements worth addressing.

Could the Chicago Med cast see some fun guest appearances during Season 10?

Chicago Med fans know the show has experienced some turnover over the years. Many of the original stars have moved on to other things.

Some notable alums include Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes, and Yaya DaCosta as Nurse April Sexton.

We also saw Norma Kuhling as Dr. Ava Bekker, but that’s a character who cannot return.

Fans want to see Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel again as well.

“One of the unique opportunities of this One Chicago world is that you can bring these older characters back and have them come through the ED again, and see them interact with the new characters that we’ve created for this season and catch them up with the relationships they have with people that are still on the show,” Allen MacDonald told The Hollywood Reporter.

It was an interesting acknowledgment of popular characters who have come and gone, but MacDonald didn’t leave it there.

“So, nothing is set in stone, but I’m very much interested in bringing back characters from the past,” MacDonald teased.

It certainly sounds like he has some idea, or maybe he has already spoken to people from the past about popping in this season. The possibilities could be exciting.

