Chicago P.D. spoilers: Showrunner teases intense new villain, Burgess future

Chicago P.D. spoilers have come from the showrunner herself. Gwen Sigan spoke about what fans can expect during upcoming episodes.

It’s already been a busy season for the One Chicago show, with two new members of Intelligence revealed.

Following the exit of Detective Hailey Upton, Chicago P.D. introduced a new detective on the season premiere. Detective Emily Martel (played by Victoria Cartagena) seemed like a force on the job.

Unfortunately, Martel was killed when returning from a scene with Officer Adam Ruzek. Her short tenure on the show led to the introduction of a new officer as she helped Ruzek track Martel’s killer.

Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) is now primed to take the open spot on Intelligence, so interesting stories are ahead.

The upcoming new Chicago P.D. episode also hints at a promotion from within their ranks. So that could be fun as well.

Chicago P.D. spoilers about Officer Burgess

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan spoke to TV Line about an important storyline for Office Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciaiti).

“Her first big episode of the season” arrives on November 6, “and we see her face a big challenge,” Gwen Sigan stated.

“It’s a run ride for her,” Sigan added. “It’s a lot about sort of ‘inside baseball’ policing. It presents good ethical dilemmas for her throughout the episode, and we get to see her be really resilient and to come out the other end of it a bit changed, which is always fun.”

This could be a good evolution for her character, especially since her career hasn’t advanced much since joining Intelligence many years ago.

Chicago P.D. spoilers about upcoming villains

Gwen Sigan also spoke about some villains coming to Chicago P.D. They dealt with an intense one last season, as Intelligence had to take down a serial killer who killed in pairs.

“I can tell you that one sort of big bad we sort of introduce a little bit in Episode 6 (airing Nov. 6) and then Episode 7 you get to know more,” Sigan revealed.

So we will see a formidable case during the same episodes where Burgess is trying to advance her career. But that’s not all.

“And then we’ve got another, I would say one of the darkest characters we’ve done is introduced in episode 10, which will also be for a few episodes of the season as well. So, yeah, we’ve got some really twisted big bads coming up,” Sigan elaborated.

