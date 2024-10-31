Chicago P.D. new episode: Is it finally promotion time?

The new episode of Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, November 6. The One Chicago shows took a week off but will return with a flurry of dramatic episodes.

Chicago P.D. Officer Kiana Cook made a bold entrance on the show. Played by actress Toya Turner, the character first dropped in to help Officer Adam Ruzek take down a cop killer.

Cook appeared again on the latest episode, partnering up with Officer Dante Torres to help solve a case plagued by rain.

That episode ended with Torres inviting Cook to join the Intelligence team. He revealed that Hank Voight had already approved it if she wanted the spot.

Intelligence has an opening (again) after Detective Emily Martel died on the Season 12 premiere. Martel was played by Victoria Cartagena, but she didn’t survive her first night.

Martel replaced Detective Hailey Upton, who left Chicago at the end of Season 11. Cook now takes Martel’s spot, but the team needs someone to get promoted to detective.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6 synopsis

“Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career,” reads the simple synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6.

The new episode debuts on Wednesday, November 6. It’s called Pawns; referring to something happening within the episode.

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has been working for nearly 12 years alongside and as part of Intelligence. Now it seems like she is in line for a promotion (finally).

Chicago P.D. TV promo for the new episode on November 6

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the next new Chicago P.D. episode. It debuts on Wednesday, November 6 on 10/9c.

A woman tells Burgess that her “next test” is a ride-along. If she does well on it, she could be seeing a promotion. But as expected, drama will ensue.

It appears that Ruzek will assist at some point in a case because he can be seen from behind as Burgess and the other woman approach a house.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.